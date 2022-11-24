Black Fashion World Foundation Awards Scholarship with Help from Shop LC
Virtual stylist event to announce the scholarship winner on Giving Tuesday
We are forever grateful to TV Style Expert Michelle Washington and Shop LC for combining efforts to make this award a reality for the future fashion stylist that will receive it”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Fashion World Foundation will announce the winner of the BFWF Stylist Scholarship award during a virtual event scheduled for Giving Tuesday, November 29 at 7 PM EST.
— Carla Nelson, CEO at Black Fashion World Foundation
FREE REGISTRATION TO THE EVENT
“We are forever grateful to TV Style Expert Michelle Washington and Shop LC for combining efforts to make this award a reality for the future fashion stylist that will receive it,” says Carla Nelson, CEO at Black Fashion World Foundation. “They are indeed a “Part of the Solution!”
According to the New York Times, Black representation in fashion is widely inconsistent. The BFWF Scholarship Fund provides an educational grant to African Americans who are limited financially and have displayed a compelling desire to pursue a career in the fashion industry, despite adverse situations they have encountered. The recipient of the educational assistance award will be slated to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in the Spring of 2023.
Shop LC is a Business Champion in Education, awarded by the Austin Chamber of Commerce, for its Fashion Collective program. The program bridges the gap between classroom and career among high school students. Shop LC is expanding this program to all Austin area high schools and college students pursuing fashion.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
About Black Fashion World Foundation
The Black Fashion World Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that was established to move the barriers that often stymie black fashion entrepreneurs.
Darren Bogus
Shop LC
+1 512-903-3021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn