Personal Injury Firm Zinda Law Group Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Central Texas
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin Business Journal has named Zinda Law Group to its 2022 Fast 50 list which features the 50 fastest-growing companies in Central Texas. Each year, the journal extends the award to companies that achieve net revenue growth over the last three fiscal years. Independent, privately held corporations, proprietorships or partnerships with headquarters in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Caldwell Bastrop or Burnett counties were eligible to receive the recognition.
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list. The firm continues to grow steadily, with over 20 attorneys and more than 70 staff members.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.zindalaw.com or call (888) 988-7063.
Zinda Marketing
Zinda Law Group
+1 8889887063
email us here