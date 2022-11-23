Zinda Law Group Lawyer Selected as Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in Texas
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Trial Lawyers has recently announced that Chelsea Cates of Zinda Law Group, PLLC. has been selected as a Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in Texas. This honor has been given to Cates for her superior skills and qualifications in the legal field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.
The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization of premier American trial lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys, as well as essential legal news, information and continuing education to trial lawyers across the country.
A true champion of justice, Cates has always carried with her a strong will to fight for the rights of those who cannot fight for themselves. A personal injury attorney at Zinda Law Group’s office in Austin, she focuses her practice on car accidents, premises liability, motorcycle accidents, dog bites and more. Cates prides herself on providing clients with not only outstanding legal counsel, but also personal advice and recovery guidance.
"I feel extremely honored to be recognized by the legal community for my work on behalf of my clients,” Cates said. “I'm fortunate to be able to do work I am passionate about with a group of compassionate and zealous advocates."
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list. Zinda Law Group was also recognized by the Austin Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Central Texas. The firm continues to grow steadily, with over 20 attorneys and more than 70 staff members.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.zindalaw.com or call (888) 988-7063.
