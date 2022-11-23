Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,361 in the last 365 days.

Zinda Law Group Lawyer Selected as Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in Texas

Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer Chelsea Cates

Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer Chelsea Cates

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Trial Lawyers has recently announced that Chelsea Cates of Zinda Law Group, PLLC. has been selected as a Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in Texas. This honor has been given to Cates for her superior skills and qualifications in the legal field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization of premier American trial lawyers who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys, as well as essential legal news, information and continuing education to trial lawyers across the country.

A true champion of justice, Cates has always carried with her a strong will to fight for the rights of those who cannot fight for themselves. A personal injury attorney at Zinda Law Group’s office in Austin, she focuses her practice on car accidents, premises liability, motorcycle accidents, dog bites and more. Cates prides herself on providing clients with not only outstanding legal counsel, but also personal advice and recovery guidance.

"I feel extremely honored to be recognized by the legal community for my work on behalf of my clients,” Cates said. “I'm fortunate to be able to do work I am passionate about with a group of compassionate and zealous advocates."

Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list. Zinda Law Group was also recognized by the Austin Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Central Texas. The firm continues to grow steadily, with over 20 attorneys and more than 70 staff members.

Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. For more information, visit www.zindalaw.com or call (888) 988-7063.

Zinda Marketing
Zinda Law Group
+1 888-988-7063
email us here

You just read:

Zinda Law Group Lawyer Selected as Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer in Texas

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.