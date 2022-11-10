Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,745 in the last 365 days.

Zinda Law Group Trial Lawyer Selected for Austin Monthly’s Top Attorneys List in Personal Injury

personal injury lawyer at Zinda Law Group

Elecia Byrd, Zinda Law Group

AUSTIN , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elecia Byrd, docket manager and lead trial lawyer at Zinda Law Group, was selected for Austin Monthly’s Top Attorneys list for 2022 in the personal injury category. Each year, Austin Monthly highlights the expertise of 300 attorneys in 40 specialties. Byrd was nominated by other attorneys in the Austin area as someone they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their families. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed.

Byrd has served Zinda Law Group’s clients for the last six years. A native Texan with a passion for helping others, Byrd finds purpose as a personal injury lawyer, dedicating herself to helping injury victims who cannot help themselves. Byrd has benefited the Texas legal community as a member of the Capital Area Trial Lawyers Association, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the Texas Young Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice and the Austin Black Lawyers Association.

“I am honored to have been selected as a top attorney,” Byrd said. “It brings me such joy to represent our clients and help them navigate the legal process.”

Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Recently, Austin Business Journal recognized the firm as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Texas. Additionally, Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list.

Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida. For more information, visit www.zindalaw.com or call (888) 988-7063.

Zinda Marketing
Zinda Law Group
+1 888-988-7063
email us here

You just read:

Zinda Law Group Trial Lawyer Selected for Austin Monthly’s Top Attorneys List in Personal Injury

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.