Zinda Law Group Trial Lawyer Selected for Austin Monthly’s Top Attorneys List in Personal Injury
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elecia Byrd, docket manager and lead trial lawyer at Zinda Law Group, was selected for Austin Monthly’s Top Attorneys list for 2022 in the personal injury category. Each year, Austin Monthly highlights the expertise of 300 attorneys in 40 specialties. Byrd was nominated by other attorneys in the Austin area as someone they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their families. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed.
Byrd has served Zinda Law Group’s clients for the last six years. A native Texan with a passion for helping others, Byrd finds purpose as a personal injury lawyer, dedicating herself to helping injury victims who cannot help themselves. Byrd has benefited the Texas legal community as a member of the Capital Area Trial Lawyers Association, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the Texas Young Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice and the Austin Black Lawyers Association.
“I am honored to have been selected as a top attorney,” Byrd said. “It brings me such joy to represent our clients and help them navigate the legal process.”
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Recently, Austin Business Journal recognized the firm as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Central Texas. Additionally, Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida. For more information, visit www.zindalaw.com or call (888) 988-7063.
