Business Reporter: The AI deployment checklist

The actions and resources required to ensure successLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, L.E.K. Consulting explains how organisations can avoid the stumbling blocks that may cause AI deployments to fail. Although AI is increasingly becoming a challenger of human performance even in areas that require creativity, businesses often find that the outcomes of their investment in artificial intelligence fall short of their expectations. Most of the time, however, it’s not the technology that lets them down but the fact that they don’t have the right people in place or make the necessary changes to how they work which a successful AI deployment requires. First of all, the business must set the right goals and apply AI to problems of high business value not just implement systems to keep up with market trends. It’s also key to have access to relevant and representative data that the AI can be trained on. Although some AI systems are fully automated, humans always play a vital role in detecting mistakes that the AI might make thanks to either small errors that get amplified during the machine learning process or to changes in circumstances that call for adjustments. Most importantly, though, AI systems shouldn’t ever be seen as just external tools but as integral components of workflows.This requires the whole organisational structure needs to be chosen to enable humans and algorithms to collaborate in the most efficient manner.
