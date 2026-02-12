Business Reporter: Why Most AI Pilots Fail and How Agentic Systems Are the Cure

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Ash Gawthorp, Chief Technology Officer at Ten10 explains why strategic planning and technical expertise are key to the successful scaling of AI pilots.Despite £78 billion invested into the UK’s AI sector, the majority of AI pilots never make it into production. Organisations consistently stumble over three critical issues: unclear business objectives disconnected from AI capabilities, siloed deployments that fail to integrate with real workflows and the absence of governance frameworks for systems making autonomous decisions.Agentic AI marks a turning point. Unlike traditional automation, agentic systems can plan, adapt and coordinate across complex, high-stakes workflows – from legal analysis and compliance monitoring to supply chain optimisation.By operating across systems and responding dynamically to changing conditions, agentic AI enables organisations to move beyond narrow pilots toward automation that delivers measurable business impact. This shift will fundamentally reshape the role of IT professionals.Tomorrow’s IT teams will act as orchestrators rather than operators, managing entire ecosystems of AI agents. Responsibilities will expand to defining rules for agent autonomy, managing agent-to-agent interactions, monitoring performance and outcomes and intervening when escalation is required. Accountability will remain firmly human, even as AI systems grow more capable. As access to AI technology becomes widespread, competitive advantage will hinge on strategic discipline and execution expertise.To learn more about the role agentic AI will play in modern tech teams, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Ten10Ten10 is a consultancy with deep expertise in AI-centric Cloud computing, DevOps, Automation, and Quality Engineering. By combining expertise in Automation and Quality Engineering with subsidiary The Scale Factory’s deep knowledge of AWS solutions, with a Generative AI specialist competency, Ten10 creates scalable solutions while ensuring long-term capability transfer and performance.

