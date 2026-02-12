Business Reporter: Improving hiring outcomes through scaling shortlisting, matching and scheduling

How AI agents can help recruiters keep pace with today’s labour market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Workable, a leading AI-driven HR platform talks about how recruitment workflows should be shared between human experts and AI agents to meet the requirements of a dynamically changing hiring landscape. Recruiters are operating in one of the most demanding labour markets in recent history. Skills shortages, high candidate expectations and increased regulatory scrutiny are putting pressure on hiring teams to move faster, stay compliant and deliver better outcomes with fewer resources. AI agents are emerging as a powerful enabler, helping recruiters meet these challenges without losing the human touch that effective hiring depends on.By taking on high-volume, repetitive and rules-based tasks, AI agents can screen applications, surface qualified candidates, schedule interviews and maintain accurate records at scale. AI agents also play a critical role in improving accuracy and compliance. Automated data capture, consistent workflows and continuous monitoring significantly reduce reporting errors, missed documentation and audit risks. Crucially, effective AI in recruitment must reflect how hiring works in the real world.Workable’s purpose-built AI agent for HR is grounded in real hiring behaviour, operational data and the complexity of modern recruitment processes. Designed to support recruiters rather than replace them, it adapts to organisational workflows while ensuring consistency, accountability and speed. As competition for talent intensifies, AI agents offer recruitment teams a practical way to scale intelligently, combining human strengths with machine precision to hire better, faster and more responsibly.To learn more about how an AI agent working alongside HR teams can bring to the table, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About WorkableWorkable is an all-in-one HR platform with a world-class applicant tracking system and a flexible HRIS that helps businesses find great candidates, hire faster and manage their teams more effectively. With Workable, businesses can source talent by posting to more than two hundred job boards and tapping into over 400 million candidate profiles. The platform streamlines hiring with AI-powered screening, self-scheduled interviews and automated offers, while also supporting employee management through onboarding, HR data storage and performance reviews. Time off, work hours and payroll reporting are easy to manage, and built-in AI tools help teams source candidates, write personalised emails and create interview kits faster.

