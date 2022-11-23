Cogent Waste Solutions Holds Turkey Giveaway to neighbors and employees to help make this a Happy Thanksgiving

Cogent Waste Solutions LLC

Cogent Waste Solutions provides free turkeys to neighbors and employees to help provide for a Happy Thanksgiving.

Cogent Waste Solutions one of Brooklyn New York's largest employers is thanking their employees as well as our neighbors with a turkey giveaway just in time for Thanksgiving."I am very proud to be working with a company that values their employees and works to assist our neighbors in need." said Gyver Singelton Cogent Waste shop stewardNeighborhood recipients were Sure We Can, a non-profit, located at 219 McKibbin Street Brooklyn NY 11206. The turkeys will be used for a planned potluck Thanksgiving dinner.Ryan Castalia agency director explained "Help like this on Thanksgiving makes a HUGE difference, to have a nice big turkey for your family it makes a world of difference, and we are so grateful for your support."Thanksgiving turkeys were also given out to families in our neighborhood. The event was well attended and received. Those who attended were both elated and surprised by the gift of a turkey for their families to enjoy on this Thanksgiving.At Cogent, we realize that many families are experiencing a significant household budget crunch and we want to provide some needed assistance during this unprecedented time of inflation." We wish all our employees and their families a very Happy Thanksgiving!

