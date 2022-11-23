Alephium continues its fight for decentralization and partners with cloud-based decentralized computational network Flux

Alephium, a highly performant and secure sharded blockchain & Flux a scalable decentralized cloud infrastructure announce today their partnership.

“Partnering with Flux and leveraging its widely used technology is a great opportunity for Alephium as together we have a broader and more significant impact on the adoption of decentralization.” — Maud Simon, COO

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alephium, a highly performant, secure, and energy-efficient sharded blockchain network for DeFi & dApps and FluxLabs (Flux) a new generation of scalable decentralized cloud infrastructure announce today their partnership, reinforcing their engagement towards blockchain decentralization.

As of today, users can deploy the Alephium full-node on the Flux infrastructure. Running nodes on a truly decentralized infrastructure ensures high resilience to both system failure and outside attempts at censorship.

The two projects share several core values, including a commitment to decentralization, energy-efficiency and people empowerment. Together, they aim at helping individuals and projects to leverage further the power of decentralization. This is just the beginning of the collaboration between the two projects.

Flux aims to build the necessary infrastructure and development ecosystem to enable the next iteration of the Internet, Web3. It focuses on decentralization and using emerging technology to build an internet ‘by the people, for people’. It allows users to simply develop, manage, and spawn applications on multiple servers at once.

Alephium proves that blockchain scalability and programmability can be achieved without compromising decentralization and security. The network can natively scale to over 10’000 transactions per second, thanks to the functional sharding of its brand-new UTXO model. In addition, it benefits from its unique Proof of Less Work algorithm, an energy-efficient take on Bitcoin’s Proof of Work.

“Partnering with Flux and leveraging its widely used technology is a great opportunity for Alephium. Because we are centered around some of the same fundamentals, together we have a broader and more significant impact on the adoption of decentralization. We are also excited for Flux’s community to get more familiar with Alephium’s innovations” said Maud Bannwart Alephium’s COO.

“It warms my heart to see new Layer 1 protocols popping off, having its core roots attached to the decentralized ethos of POW. They designed their own Proof-Of-Less-Work consensus to mild the main attack vector of POW critics, such as we plan with POUW. ” explained Lukas Mattecka, Lead Business Developer of Flux. “I am anticipating a flourishing partnership with Alephium. Onwards and Upwards!”

About Alephium

Alephium is the first operational sharded L1 blockchain scaling and enhancing PoW & UTXO concepts. Decentralization, self-sovereignty, and security meet high-performance, accessibility, and energy efficiency in a dev-friendly network optimized for DeFi & smart contract applications.

About FluxLabs

FluxLabs is an incubation and acceleration project for blockchain and technology-based projects with a focus on early stage start-ups in the emerging blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. It empowers Web3 decentralization.