Business Reporter: Restoring plastic’s ravaged reputation

What packaging material manufacturers should do to regain consumers’ trustLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Dan Kuehn, President and Zach Muscato, Sustainability Champion of Plastic Ingenuity, talk about why plastic as a packaging material shouldn’t get stigmatised, as it has better qualities in many areas than other substrates and plays a key role in reducing food waste. Plastic’s strengths include being lightweight, durable and having a smaller carbon footprint than glass or aluminium. Closing the loop on a circular economy and recycling a considerably higher percentage of plastic waste will help consumers appreciate the excellent qualities of plastic packaging.
“We hope to inspire other packaging material manufacturers to develop products that are sustainable by design, following respected parameters such as APR’s (Association of Plastic Recyclers) design guidance,” Muscato said.
In the US, and especially in the central part of the country, a missing link to achieving circularity seems to be a shortage of access to curb side recycling programmes, with only 52 per cent of Americans having them readily available. This is also the area Plastic Ingenuity undertook to make significant progress – its work with the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition improved kerbside polypropylene recycling access for more than 20 million people and improved sorting capabilities at 24 materials recovery facilities. There is a growing multibillion dollar market for recycled plastic. What remains to be done to restore plastic’s reputation with consumers is reaching close to hundred per cent circularity of post-consumer plastic packaging waste.
