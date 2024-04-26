Business Reporter: Bringing the access economy to the C-Suite
How a new fractional consultancy model can bring better business results through people-centric strategiesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, People Puzzles, the award-winning fractional HR consultancy, talks about the increasing commercial need for growing businesses to include a People Strategist at board level and how they can access that top tier exec talent a novel form of consultancy. A survey conducted by the company has highlighted the gap that the majority of SMEs have around people strategy, and shown that business leaders have serious doubts about their company’s strategic HR function, with the most serious problems cited including wider teams’ lack of understanding of business plans and targets or the ways they are contributing towards them.
The survey’s findings have clearly demonstrated the advantages of this new approach to consultancy services, enabling smaller and mid-sized businesses access to board level exec talent on a flexible, no risk basis. In contrast with traditional offerings, fractional consultancy agreements are long-term, part-time arrangements with no fixed term, saving significant recruitment and onboarding costs while delivering commercial impact from day one. Already established in the US, particularly for tech and finance sectors, this dynamic consultancy model sees an established, board-level HR expert working alongside the senior leadership team in the mid-to-long term, auditing existing people strategy and capability and becoming embedded in the team to help deliver the plan. The roadmap delivered by the expert in collaboration with the business’ leaders aims to achieve not only cultural and operational excellence in recruitment and retention for example, but also commercial goals ranging from scaling up, pitching for investment or supporting mergers and acquisitions.
A trusted HR advisor can create the people plan in just a few weeks even at just one or two days per week, offering a transformational advantage without the cost or risk of a full time hire. One of the key points of the consultancy service is the creation and communication of the employer brand and employee value proposition to attract better candidates and reduce recruitment and onboarding costs.
To learn more about how fractional HR consultancy can democratise access to talent, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About people Puzzles
People Puzzles are a dedicated team of over 80 of the UK’s most experienced HR Directors that can be hired as trusted people experts on a flexible basis delivering strategic HR consultancy that helps businesses thrive. While getting a good understanding of clients’ businesses, these strategic People Directors work with clients to contribute their skills and experience to add commercial value from day one with a view to creating and delivering an effective people plan aligned with the client’s business strategy.
https://peoplepuzzles.co.uk
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here