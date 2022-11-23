Global Biohacking Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Biohacking Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Biohacking Global Market Report 2022”, the biohacking market is predicted to reach a value of $23.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The biohacking market is expected to grow to $51.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.1%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the biohacking industry going forward.

Key Trends In The Biohacking Market

Product advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the biohacking market. Major companies operating in the biohacking sector are focused on new product advancements to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Velovita, a US-based biohacking solutions provider, introduced Zlem, a dietary supplement bio-hacking formula for quality sound sleep and weight management. Zlem is a potent supplement with more than 20 ingredients that can help users sleep better and burn fat that has accumulated in the body while resting at night. This product also helps the body get rid of impurities and gives users a balanced, healthy state of mind every morning.

Overview Of The Biohacking Market

The biohacking market consists of sales of biohacking services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to improve the qualities or capabilities of living organisms. Biohacking, also known as human augmentation or human enhancement, is a type of do-it-yourself biology that aims to improve ability, fitness, and wellbeing through intentional interventions. Meditation and intermittent fasting are two common biohacking practices that have been practiced since ancient times.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Wearables, Implants (Chips), Gene Modification Kits, Smart Drugs, Supplements, Mobile Apps, Other Products

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Application: Synthetic Biology, Genetic Engineering, Forensic Science, Diagnosis and Treatment, Drug Testing

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, Forensic Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global biohacking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thync Global Inc., Fitbit Inc., OsteoStrong, HVMN Inc., Thriveport LLC, Apple Inc., Kaatsu Global, TrackMyStack, Interaxon Inc, SynBioBeta LLC, Elysium Health

