Vantage Fit Partners with Wellness Seekers Academy to Create an Inspired and Empowered Workforce

Vantage Fit Partners with Wellness Seekers Academy

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-powered employee wellness solution, announced a partnership with Wellness Seeker’s Academy, a holistic wellness program providing a platform that goes beyond physical and emotional wellness.

Even as enterprises are trying to get back to post-pandemic normalcy, there was never a greater need than today to look after the well-being of business leaders and employees. Providing an ecosystem where employees can thrive and deliver is critical, which would help companies engage and motivate their teams and improve employee engagement and wellness.

The holistic employee wellness programs offered by the Wellness Seekers Academy are a series of well-planned and coordinated interventions across the eight dimensions of wellness. These integrated programs and our unique wellness measuring toolkit enable enterprises to measure employee wellness and improve workplace capabilities through learning, development, and strategic transformations that directly contribute to increased productivity.

“As we try to prioritize employee health and wellness in the workplace through our Vantage Fit app, this collaboration will help us measure the impact of our wellness initiatives,” quotes Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

“We believe our partnership with Vantage Fit is a definite step towards further enabling enterprises to adopt result-oriented and transformational wellness experiences of their employees that lead to an improved, inspired, and empowered workforce. Through this association, we intend to help organizations move ahead on the wellness maturity curve.'', says Ajay Mahajan, Founder and CEO of Wellness Seekers Academy.

About Wellness Seekers Academy: Wellness Seekers Academy offers programs and interventions on Holistic Employee wellness that enable and impact human lives in a structured and progressive manner with centricity around the collective growth of the enterprise and its employees and an assured increase in productivity. For more information, visit https://www.wellnessseekers.net/.

About Vantage Fit: Vantage Fit is a simple, AI-empowered employee wellness solution. It is a corporate wellness app designed for enterprises of all sizes. It is a one-stop solution for corporates looking to warrant employee wellbeing. It focuses on health & fitness by promoting healthier lifestyles and habits. You can track physical activities such as step count, map your outdoor workouts using GPS data and map your runs, outdoor jogs and even evening walks. Visit https://www.vantagefit.io/ to learn more.