National Tourism Organisations Welcome SPTO Content Strategy Training

Fifteen National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) welcomed Pacific Tourism Organisations (SPTO) consulting partner Trove Tourism Development Advisors, for the three-day training on Digital Content Strategy last week (November 16-18). The training was part of the Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project funded by the New Zealand government (NZMFAT Phase 2).

In acknowledging the positive feedback from the NTOs SPTO CEO Chris Cocker mentioned that these trainings were beneficial to SPTO members and more trainings would be facilitated for its members under the NZMFAT program until 2025.

In welcoming the training and feedback provided by Trove consultants and SPTO, the NTOs mentioned the following:

“There is so much very helpful information here. There are some figures here that are so integral that are very enlightening. Terrific insights and information – here’s to a great 2023 of new Social Content! Thank You all” – Niue Tourism Office

We learned a lot from the training and you guys. We will take forward the content development best practices.” – Tonga Tourism Authority

“It was great to learn from Trove, SPTO, and my colleagues in the Pacific. We will be taking forward the blog development.” – Solomon Islands

“Thank you very much SPTO and Trove, Olivia and Danny. Appreciate all the valuable insights. – Tourism Kiribati

“We have learned a lot. Thank you all to Trove, SPTO and the neighboring islands. We are excited to use these templates” – American Samoa Visitors Bureau

“We wanted to thank you guys. We really appreciate what I just learned – we are so glad to be working with you all in the quarterly touch bases.” – Marshall Islands Office of Commerce, Investment & Tourism (OCIT)

“Thank you to SPTO and Trove for the elaborate strategy on digital marketing and it is a right-fit for us. It is perfect to get our new staff’s legs wet in this strategy – this is a great learning process for us and we are excited to use it.” – Federated States of Micronesia Tourism