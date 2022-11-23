Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,324 in the last 365 days.

National Tourism Organisations Welcome SPTO Content Strategy Training

Fifteen National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) welcomed Pacific Tourism Organisations (SPTO) consulting partner Trove Tourism Development Advisors, for the three-day training on Digital Content Strategy last week (November 16-18). The training was part of the Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project funded by the New Zealand government (NZMFAT Phase 2).

In acknowledging the positive feedback from the NTOs SPTO CEO Chris Cocker mentioned that these trainings were beneficial to SPTO members and more trainings would be facilitated for its members under the NZMFAT program until 2025.

In welcoming the training and feedback provided by Trove consultants and SPTO, the NTOs mentioned the following:

“There is so much very helpful information here. There are some figures here that are so integral that are very enlightening. Terrific insights and information – here’s to a great 2023 of new Social Content! Thank You all” – Niue Tourism Office

 

We learned a lot from the training and you guys. We will take forward the content development best practices.” – Tonga Tourism Authority

 

“It was great to learn from Trove, SPTO, and my colleagues in the Pacific. We will be taking forward the blog development.” – Solomon Islands

 

“Thank you very much SPTO and Trove, Olivia and Danny. Appreciate all the valuable insights. – Tourism Kiribati

 

“We have learned a lot. Thank you all to Trove, SPTO and the neighboring islands. We are excited to use these templates” – American Samoa Visitors Bureau

 

“We wanted to thank you guys. We really appreciate what I just learned – we are so glad to be working with you all in the quarterly touch bases.” – Marshall Islands Office of Commerce, Investment & Tourism (OCIT)

 

“Thank you to SPTO and Trove for the elaborate strategy on digital marketing and it is a right-fit for us. It is perfect to get our new staff’s legs wet in this strategy – this is a great learning process for us and we are excited to use it.” – Federated States of Micronesia Tourism

 

“Thank you for this and the very enlightening workshop.” – Vanuatu Tourism Office.

You just read:

National Tourism Organisations Welcome SPTO Content Strategy Training

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.