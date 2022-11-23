The UNESCO Tashkent Declaration determined global agenda in early childhood education until 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the closing day of the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education held in the capital of Uzbekistan on November 14-16, representatives of around 150 countries adopted the UNESCO Tashkent Declaration.
"I do believe that today's conference will be held in the spirit of intense discussion and exchange of views, that new ideas and initiatives, concrete proposals and recommendations will be developed. Undoubtedly, Tashkent Declaration to be adopted following the conference will serve as a platform for our joint actions in this domain", said the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier, delivering welcoming address to the delegates of the Conference.
Tashkent Declaration is called to define international agenda in the field of preschool education until 2030. This document was developed in course of consultation process on the sideline of the Conference, and upon signing will be translated into six official UN languages and submitted to the UNESCO Member States.
"In Uzbekistan we have an opportunity to send the world a strong signal based on the UNESCO's commitment to make 2022 a year of mobilization of efforts targeting education. Here in Tashkent we have to define a model of society we want to live in, a society which takes care of children, guiding them and paying them all the attention they worth", – said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, commenting on the event.
Within the framework of global reforms of early childhood care and education system (ECCE) Tashkent Declaration stipulated a range of guiding principles, namely improving quality and relevance of curricula and pedagogics; ensuring equal and inclusive education rights for all children as well as protection and guarantee of a right to access to ECCE in event of emergency. These tasks among others are based on such fundamental factors as pedagogues development and support, large scaled introduction of innovations and government support to the sector.
Statements of UNESCO Tashkent Declaration setting forth the major pathways of ECCE development until 2030 which is a milestone for UN Sustainable Development Goals upon signing will become a landmark for international organizations and sector ministries of the countries membering international community in implementing SDG 4.2, that states: "by 2030 ensure that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education”.
Zumrat Ergashbaeva
Zumrat Ergashbaeva
