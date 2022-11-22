Gig workers invited to attend discussion in Prince George

CANADA, November 22 - Ride-hailing and food-delivery workers in and around Prince George can provide input on the nature of their work during an in-person roundtable meeting.

Workers are invited to provide insight on the work they do, their working conditions, the benefits and challenges of this work and any employment-standards-related changes they would like to see.

Workers in northern B.C. who drive or deliver for app-based companies, either as their primary source of income or to supplement their income, are invited to participate in the following session:

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society of Prince George

1270 2nd Ave.

Prince George

To register, ride-hailing and food-delivery workers can send an email to: precariousworkstrategy@gov.bc.ca

Written comments can also be sent to this email address.

This roundtable is part of a provincewide precarious work strategy being led by Adam Walker, Parliamentary Secretary for the New Economy. Government is reviewing issues with gig work to ensure that appropriate employment standards are in place.

For workers not able to attend the in-person discussion, a virtual event is coming soon in addition to an online survey.

Quick Facts:

Gig work is income-earning activity outside of standard, long-term employer-employee relationships.

In 2019, Statistics Canada estimated about one in 10 Canadians in the workforce (1.7 million people) were gig workers in 2016, up from about one in 20 workers in 2005.

Currently, many app-based workers are paid only for “active time” and may earn less than minimum wage for a shift.

Companies often treat app-based ride-hailing and food-delivery workers as independent contractors, and not as employees entitled to B.C.’s minimum employment standards.

Learn More:

To learn more about the gig worker engagement, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/gig-worker-engagement