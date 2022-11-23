DearMob iPhone Manager Black Friday Deals 2022 and v6.0 Update

DearMob iPhone Manager Black Friday Deals

DearMob iPhone Manager Black Friday Deals 2022 is in full swing now. With v6.0 updates, it brings in huge savings, Gift Packs, and giveaways of 5 tools.

DearMob wants to spread the cheer early in the Black Friday extravaganza with up to 75% OFF huge savings.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DearMob, the branch of Digiarty Software, just dropped its Black Friday Deals 2022 for every iPhone and iPad owner. Its flagship software – DearMob iPhone Manager – is now updated to v6.0 with optimized performance for M2 iPad Pro, Apple Silicon Macs, and HEIC input support. To thank supportive users and invite new customers, DearMob is offering Black Friday Coupons to save huge, knocking 75% off, with Gift Packs and time-limited giveaways.

"Thanksgiving is around the corner, and many of us are scoring the biggest saving on gadgets such as iPhone 14 and M2 iPad Pro for loved ones." said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of DearMob, "As one of the best companions for iDevices, DearMob wants to spread the cheer early in the Black Friday extravaganza, through Cyber Monday, and till the next few weeks."

"No matter whether you want to transfer everything from the old iPhone to the newly purchased iPhone, export holiday photos and videos, or simply backup the device for ease of mind, DearMob iPhone Manager stands out as the best iTunes alternative, with easy, fast, and safe solutions."

Underscored by leading tech publications and loved by millions of users worldwide, DearMob iPhone Manager brings simplicity to iPhone management thanks to the following features.

1. Flexible and robust Backup options.

DearMob supports full device backup, selective backup, and archiving multiple backup files. People can create multiple backup files for all the iPhones and iPads their families have. With the backup copy, it's easy to switch to the new iPhone with app data preserved.

2. Lightning-fast transfer of 15+ file types.

Photos, videos, screen recordings, movies, TV shows, digital books, ringtones, messages, PDFs, and documents are easily accessible via DearMob. Users can transfer these files and media to any device or sync back to iPhone, with a quick loading speed.

3. Photo transfer and management.

Exporting photos can free up iPhone storage and safely back up pictures at the same time. DearMob does the job better with options to export by folders/types/dates, and curate with systemic naming. It supports HEIC, ProRaw, DNG, live photos, favorites, etc.

4. Handy utilities.

Converting HEIC to JPG for best compatibility, setting custom ringtones, merging duplicated contact cards, and exporting e-books to PDF&EPUB are popular features that DearMob users find life-saving.

DearMob iPhone Manager Black Friday Deals:

Enter here: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/black-friday.htm

• DearMob offers 62%, 68%, and 75% OFF coupons – corresponding to different license types that shoppers can avail of according to specific needs.

• The 75% OFF bargain unlocks the Black Friday Pack with media tools and assets. For only $45.95 (the listing price adds to $277.8), shoppers can score tools including a video converter program, animated templates for video editing, a data recovery app, and a video editor, together with DearMob iPhone Manager.

• Time-limited Free Giveaway Is Also Available:

Answering a simple question, each participant is eligible to grab 5 useful tools for free: PC cleaner, photo optimizer, filmmaking LUTs and Presets, PDF app, and video editor - VideoProc Vlogger.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2022. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

DearMob iPhone Manager – Manage iPhone in a Safer and Easier Way with Enjoyment