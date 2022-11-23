CCHR Florida: A Family Friendly Holiday Open House at the Grinch's Hide-Out

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater. Families and kids can participate to a Scavenger Hunt in our Museum decorated as the Grinch's Hide-Out. It is a fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and mental health of their minor children. Your right as a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of your minor child is fundamental. The interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children is recognized as a fundamental liberty protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, December 3rd starting at 6pm, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) will be hosting a family friendly open house with a very “Grinchy” theme.The complimentary event features a scavenger hunt and other activities for children. Anyone coming dressed up as the Grinch might receive some Grinch-eggnog and chocolates.Those attending will be able to learn more about Florida’s Parents' Bill of Rights and what they can do to protect these rights. On July 1, 2021, the Parents’ Bill of Rights became law and in order to help understand these rights, CCHR created a series of 15-30 second videos to help explain some of these rights as well as a simple booklet that can be downloaded on their website. The Parents’ Bill of Rights not only codifies many of the rights accorded to parents under existing law, but also firmly establishes the fundamental nature of these rights as well as guaranteeing a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their children.This new section of Florida law clearly states that “the state, any of its political subdivisions, any other governmental entity, or any other institution may not infringe on the fundamental rights of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of his or her minor child without demonstrating that such action is reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest and that such action is narrowly tailored and is not otherwise served by a less restrictive means.”The videos and booklet can be viewed at www.know-your-rights.org . For more information on parental rights or for questions about the open house please call 800-782-2878.About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

As a parent in Florida, you have the right to help your minor child in a time of crisis before the initiation of a Baker Act.