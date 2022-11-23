The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall of Portland. Broomall was last seen November 17, 2022 when he left his group home on Forest Avenue and did not return. Broomall is a white male, 5’10”, 200 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall who has intellectual disabilities is known to wander around the city and typically wears a gray fanny pack, sweatpants and is possibly wearing a green Celtics hooded sweatshirt. If anyone sees William Broomall please call the Portland Police Department at 207.874.8575.

