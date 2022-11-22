Pre-order now: CSN&Y: Love the One You're With

22 Nov 2022

With their unique vocal blend and a musical approach that ranged from acoustic folk to melodic pop to classic rock, supergroup CSN&Y created some of the most beloved songs of the Sixties and Seventies. The story of one of the world's most famous vocal harmony groups has been one of extremes: break ups and make ups, sublime musical chemistry and creative conflict, reunions and solo endeavours.





Throughout, their enormous cultural impact has remained inarguable. Documenting it all from the band's very beginning was renowned rock photographer, Henry Diltz. A fellow musician and a friend, his camera has captured CSN&Y through five decades of collective and individual milestones. With an introduction by Graham Nash and presenting Henry Diltz's remarkable CSN&Y archive, Genesis is delighted to announce CSN&Y: Love the One You're With - a celebration of the band and its individual members, documented through 1,000 photographs and 34,000 words from 20 contributors.

'I have known these guys my entire life as a photographer, way before they even formed a group and so I have photographed them all separately and together for the past almost 60 years.' - Henry Diltz

With a Foreword by Graham Nash, the 34,000-word manuscript has been garnered by CSN&Y biographer Dave Zimmer from both new and archive interviews with Henry Diltz and members of CSN&Y, alongside recollections of fellow musicians, friends, music industry figures, journalists and peers.



The list of contributors includes John Sebastian, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Judy Collins, Russ Kunkel, Glenn Frey, Gene Clark, Grace Slick, Arlo Guthrie, Bill Halverson, Ellen Sander, Elliot Roberts, Paul Rothchild, Ahmet Ertegun, Chip Monck, Cyrus Faryar, Bill Graham and Ron Stone.



Alongside Henry's own treasured reflections are his many journal entries, which place the photographs squarely in the context of the times.



'Henry was a part of whatever was going on at any moment. And we certainly never thought this was history when he was shooting us. We thought, 'There's our friend Henry with his camera.' And we trusted him.' - Graham Nash

CSN&Y: Love the One You're With limited edition of only 2,000 copies comes in two formats, Collector and Deluxe copies, each individually numbered and hand-signed by Henry Diltz and Graham Nash. At the time of writing, fewer than 50 Deluxe copies remain available to order.

Deluxe Deluxe Numbered 1 to 350, thecopies are fully bound in teal blue cloth with colour foils and gold page edging, and have an inset portrait of the band on the cover, with a hand-drawn CSN&Y logo.copies are presented in a box covered in a screen-printed montage with colour foiling.

Deluxe Exclusive to thecopies is a signed numbered photographic print, suitable for framing, of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, in rehearsal, 1970.

Numbered 351 to 2,000, the Collector copies feature a dark red quarter binding with colour foils and gold page edging, and have an inset portrait of the band, with a hand-drawn CSN&Y logo.