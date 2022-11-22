Pacific Resort Hotel Group Expands its International Sales & Marketing Team

• Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) welcomes Nikola Brent to its New Zealand based Sales & Marketing team

• Changes with the Resort Management across the Pacific Resort Hotel Group

South Pacific’s leading hotel management company, Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nikola Brent as Sales & Marketing Coordinator.

With extensive experience in the industry, Nikola previously worked for the Scenic Hotel Group and more recently with Cook Islands Tourism. During this time, she developed a passion for the people and natural beauty of the Cook Islands and is excited to be back promoting this little piece of paradise.

Nikola states that she is “excited to be re-joining the industry at this time of growth and is looking forward to helping guests experience the beauty of the Cook Islands and contributing to the growth and ongoing success of PRHG.”

Other recent changes with the New Zealand-based team include the promotion of Maree Surrey to Chief Revenue Officer and Donna Watson to Sales & Marketing Manager. Victoria Goodwin has re-joined the group as Sales & Marketing Co-ordinator.

The PRHG Resort General Management team include:

Ani Thompson, Regional Manager for Pacific Resort Rarotonga, and Te Manava Luxury Villa & Spa,

Greg Stanaway, Managing Director at Little Polynesian Resort,

Chris Greig, Villa Manager at Te Manava Villas & Spa,

Pardeep Kumar, Resort General Manager at Pacific Resort Aitutaki.

The experienced and dedicated team at PRHG are committed to the long-term sustainable growth of the South Pacific tourism and hospitability sector.