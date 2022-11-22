Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,269 in the last 365 days.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Expands its International Sales & Marketing Team

• Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) welcomes Nikola Brent to its New Zealand based Sales & Marketing team
• Changes with the Resort Management across the Pacific Resort Hotel Group

South Pacific’s leading hotel management company, Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nikola Brent as Sales & Marketing Coordinator.

With extensive experience in the industry, Nikola previously worked for the Scenic Hotel Group and more recently with Cook Islands Tourism. During this time, she developed a passion for the people and natural beauty of the Cook Islands and is excited to be back promoting this little piece of paradise.
Nikola states that she is “excited to be re-joining the industry at this time of growth and is looking forward to helping guests experience the beauty of the Cook Islands and contributing to the growth and ongoing success of PRHG.”

Other recent changes with the New Zealand-based team include the promotion of Maree Surrey to Chief Revenue Officer and Donna Watson to Sales & Marketing Manager. Victoria Goodwin has re-joined the group as Sales & Marketing Co-ordinator.

The PRHG Resort General Management team include:
Ani Thompson, Regional Manager for Pacific Resort Rarotonga, and Te Manava Luxury Villa & Spa,
Greg Stanaway, Managing Director at Little Polynesian Resort,
Chris Greig, Villa Manager at Te Manava Villas & Spa,
Pardeep Kumar, Resort General Manager at Pacific Resort Aitutaki.

The experienced and dedicated team at PRHG are committed to the long-term sustainable growth of the South Pacific tourism and hospitability sector.

You just read:

Pacific Resort Hotel Group Expands its International Sales & Marketing Team

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.