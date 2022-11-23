Los Angeles lawyers bring ‘Comfort & Joy’ this holiday season
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities will spread holiday cheer on the streets of Los Angeles with a very special guest.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are excited to announce that they will once again be partnering with Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, and Driven Project to spread holiday cheer to those in need with their seventh annual ‘Comfort & Joy’ celebration on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in South Los Angeles.
A real-life ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is promised when attorneys from the top law firms across Los Angeles volunteer alongside LAPD officers to make it a holiday season to remember for 500 pre-selected families. This festive event will bring the brightest of smiles to the faces of these children, as they will get to choose their own present from “Lovey’s Workshop” and candy from “Lovey’s Land of Sweets”, and make friends with barnyard animals in the petting zoo. They will also be able to share their wishes for the holiday with Lovey. Families will receive bags of groceries and household goods during this season of giving.
The real surprise will be that Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be arriving on their sleigh, which will actually be a unique LAPD vehicle. This one-of-a-kind arrival will also feature nine luxury cars dressed as their reindeer, and be accompanied by police helicopters and a motorcade of LAPD officers on their motorcycles. This celebration will be a joyous occasion with holiday decorations and inflatables lining the street and music being played to get everyone in the spirit.
"Every year our Comfort & Joy event gets bigger and bigger, and is something we always look forward to kicking off the holiday season with," says 2022 Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities President Steve Vartazarian. "We are proud to be working alongside Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department, and Driven Project to bring happiness to families in need these holidays."
‘Comfort & Joy’ will take place 7 am-12 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the parking area of 1046 E 34th St, Los Angeles, CA 90011.
