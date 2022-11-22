Innovative program and expanded coverage Light up Macao 2022 will come into the spotlight in December

MACAU, November 22 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and in partnership with local enterprises, the event “Light up Macao 2022” will illuminate eight districts across Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane with a kaleidoscope of light arts under the theme of “Dazzling Winter” from 3 December 2022 to 1 January 2023. The event weaves together Macao’s diverse gems of cultural tourism, public art and innovative technology to light up Macao through integration of “tourism +”. It will not just radiate the glamour of Macao as a safe and wonderful destination but also stimulate the tourism economy.

MGTO held a press conference at Carmo Fair in Taipa today (22 November) to unveil the program of Light up Macao 2022. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Deputy Director Ricky Hoi, Head of Sports Facilities Management Department of Sports Bureau, Ho Wa, Acting Head of Department of Performing Arts Development of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Wong Wing Tai, Head of Technology Application and Support Division of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Chan Chou Weng, Head of Publicity & Promotion Division of Marine and Water Bureau, Mestre Ng Chan Teng, Deputy Curator of Macao Science Center, Sylvester Cheong, and representatives of the six integrated resorts as event partners were present in the press conference together with other guests.

Senna Fernandes expressed that the Office has presented seven editions of Macao Light Festival with the dedication to making a more impactful event radiant with new elements. Rebranded as “Light up Macao 2022”, the event features the six integrated resorts as partners for the first time, offering a new expansion of the venues included this year, while communities have been the major backdrop of the event all along. The Office once again works with several governmental departments, entities and the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to forge this nighttime extravaganza. The project represents part of MGTO’s continued effort to forge closer public-private partnerships, deepen integration of “tourism +” and innovate tourism products and events. The aim is to enrich the offer of holistic travel experience, extend visitors’ length of stay and expand the range of visitors, which will altogether promote adequate economic diversification.

Boost community economy in eight districts

The “Light up Macao 2022” will dazzle 28 locations across eight districts as follows: Northern District, Central District, Praia do Manduco District, Nam Van District, Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE), Taipa, Cotai District and Coloane. Along streets and lanes, the extravaganza will widen the choice of nighttime entertainment, lead more residents and visitors into different communities for sightseeing and spending, create economic benefits for small and medium enterprises, and invigorate the nighttime and community economy.

Light artistry sparks the charm of “tourism +” under special themes

Through integration of “tourism +”, the “Light up Macao 2022” weaves together public art and innovative technology. There will be an array of light installations, interactive games, projection mapping shows and light decorations under different themes including “Immersion · Metaverse”, “World Heritage · Aesthetics”, “Instant Travel · Nature”, “Virtual & Reality · Quantum”, “Mystery · Fiesta”, “Romance · Winter” and “Leisure · Space”. It will emit the city’s glow as a cultural destination and promise a sparkling winter for residents and visitors.

Among different highlights, “The Door of Pixels” and “Everything in Pixels” will be set at Calçada do Amparo, Pátio de Chôn Sau, Rua dos Ervanários and Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo in the Central District; “Macao Story” and “Fly to Macao!” at Barra Square in Praia do Manduco District; “Embrace the Nature” at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre and “Parallel Universe” at Anim’Arte NAM VAN in Nam Van District; the 100-foot-long light installation “World of Quantum” at the front square of Macao Science Center in NAPE; “Mysterious Crystal Ball” at Leisure Area at Rua do General Ivens Ferraz in the Northern District; “Dancing Voile” at Carmo Fair and “Blessings of Cupid” at Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway in Taipa; “Flower · Emoji” at Coloane Pier, “PFP Ferris Wheel” and “Flower Season NFT” at Largo do Bazar in Coloane. The light arts will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the event.

First-time participation of integrated resorts will expand event coverage

As event partners for the first time, the six integrated resorts in Macao will set up light installations at their facilities and project light shows upon the facades of their buildings in Macao and Cotai District under the theme of Dazzling Winter, which will expand the event’s coverage. Their participation in this nighttime event will immerse visitors in the wondrous charm of the destination. The event partners will unfold their light arts on 3 December concurrently but the displays will be in different schedules. For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2022 ( lum.macaotourism.gov.mo ).

Four mapping shows foster creative exchange among local, Mainland and overseas teams

Four themed projection mapping shows will be presented by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, a team from Shanghai – a UNESCO Creative City of Design, a team from Portugal as well as the winning creator of the best local work selected through the call for public submissions of 3D mapping entries. The mapping shows will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the last show starting at 9:50 p.m. per night.

Like last year, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will present a projection mapping show, this time under the theme of “Tale of Interurban” at Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa. The teams from Shanghai and Portugal will present the mapping shows named “Frozen Bloom” and “The Starting Point of Integration” at Macao Science Center and the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier in Coloane respectively. The Portuguese team cannot come to Macao owing to the pandemic situation but will pass its production online to the local event coordinator that will provide equipment and technical assistance for projection mapping.

MGTO called for the public to submit 3D mapping projects in August to let more local artworks shine in Bright up Macao 2022, to advance the concerted progress of “tourism + culture and creativity”. Four nominated entries will be showcased on the website for Bright up Macao 2022 ( lum.macaotourism.gov.mo ) from 22 November onwards. Among the nominated entries, “Creative City and Charming Town” presented by Companhia de Desenvolvimento de Turismo Cultural KCT Limitada was acclaimed as the most stunning artwork to be projected upon the façade of China Products Company at Largo do Pagode do Bazar during the event.

The three other nominated entries were created by Lei Kit, Iao U Hou and Pun Lap Fung (names listed in no particular order).

Promote “Tourism + culture & creativity” with a showcase of local cultural and creative products

During the event, residents and visitors can shop for a range of local cultural and creative products including those themed after Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK at Anim’Arte NAM VAN. The showcase and sale will promote concerted development between “tourism + culture and creativity”. MAK MAK will also join the crowd for fun along streets and lanes teeming with the light artistry.

Play the online game and obtain gifts

The event also features online games. Individuals can go to the event website or visit the information stations at the event venues, complete the online game and take a screenshot, complete certain missions and present proof at any of the information stations, to obtain a souvenir while the stock lasts. Another online game revolves around a check-in guide for Light up Macao 2022. Individuals can play the game via the link on MGTO’s WeChat ID, vote for check-in spots and complete certain missions for the chance to enter an online lucky draw and obtain a secret gift, which can be claimed from vending machines at designated locations.

Fruition of public-private partnerships

Light up Macao 2022 is co-organized by Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Marine and Water Bureau, Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Macao Science Center. The event partners include Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Wynn, SJM Resorts, S.A. and Sands China Ltd.

For more information, please visit the website for Light up Macao 2022 ( lum.macaotourism.gov.mo ) or follow MGTO on WeChat (MGTOweixin).

Pandemic prevention measures

A range of pandemic prevention measures are adopted for Light up Macao 2022. Entrances and exits will be set up for the designated event areas with implementation of crowd management measures. According to the actual situation on site, audience can line up for admission and are required to present their Macao Health Code in green color, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site. MGTO will closely monitor the pandemic situation and rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.

The Office will forge ahead to deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +”, strengthen interactive development of tourism and other related industries, promote tourism diversification and innovation, as well as steer the community tourism and economy forward. In the future, MGTO will continue to present a diversity of spectacular events and activities to enrich travelers’ experience in Macao.