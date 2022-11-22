Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn continues to be held from Thursday to Sunday

MACAU, November 22 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn will continue to be held from 24 to 27 November (Thursday to Sunday) at Tap Siac Square, featuring a new and vast array of cultural and creative brands. The public is welcome to visit and enjoy the creative atmosphere while shopping for cultural and creative products.

This edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market features over 100 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls operated by cultural and creative practitioners from Macao and Mainland China . More than 90% of the cultural and creative brands are different from last week, among which some are Macao’s well-known intellectual property and design brands which contain elements of the local cultural heritage, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Moreover, there will be creative handicraft workshops and music performances by singers from Macao and Mainland China. Residents and tourists are welcome to visit and shop at the Tap Siac Craft Market.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website ( www.craftmarket.gov.mo ), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket ) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website ( www.icm.gov.mo ). For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities in a timely manner. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue. In addition, all participants of the workshops must present one of the following documents: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for at least 14 days, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 7 days (self-paid). Otherwise, their eligibility will be declined and the fees will not be refunded.