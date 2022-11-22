Governor Abbott Appoints Solcher, Schmidt, And Stanfill To Rehabilitation Council Of Texas

TEXAS, November 22 - November 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Daniel Solcher and Peggy Schmidt and reappointed Karen Stanfill to the Rehabilitation Council of Texas for terms set to expire on October 29, 2025. The Council partners with the Texas Workforce Commission to advocate for people with disabilities in the vocational rehabilitation process.

Daniel Solcher of Allen is the President at 7126 Northampton, LLC and the Director of Latin America Hearing Aid Mission. He is a board member of Be An Angel Foundation DFW Chapter. Additionally, he served as a volunteer for Sunshine Cottage School for the Deaf, Ability at AT&T, and San Antonio Deaf Action Center. Solcher received a Bachelor of General Studies from Texas Tech University.

Peggy Schmidt of Lucas is Program Administrator for Supported Employment at LifePath Systems. She is a member of the Association of People Supporting Employment First. Additionally, she is the Founder and President of Samantha Schmidt Heart of Art and a youth and family minister for Christ the Servant Lutheran Church. Schmidt received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Criminal Justice from South Dakota State University.

Karen Stanfill of Houston is Advocate Supervisor for Disability Rights Texas (DRTX). Prior to her employment at DRTX, she worked as a vocational rehabilitation counselor with the legacy Texas Rehabilitation Commission for 15 years. She is a member of the National Rehabilitation Association, the Texas Rehabilitation Association, and the Houston Area Rehabilitation Association. Additionally, she serves on the board of the National Coalition for State Rehabilitation Councils, which plans and provides training for state rehabilitation council members. Stanfill received a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation from Stephen F. Austin State University and is a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor.