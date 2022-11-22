Read more about GBI Arrests Three Officers in Camden County Jail Investigation

Submit Release
Camden County, GA (November 22, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Camden County Corporal Correction Officer Mason Garrick, age 23, of Bryceville, Florida, Camden County Deputies Ryan Biegel, age 24, and Braxton Massey, age 21, both from Kingsland, Georgia, with one count of Battery and one count of Violation of Oath of Public Office.  On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an incident that took place in the Camden County Jail between Camden County Jail staff and Jarrett Hobbs, age 41. 

On September 3, 2022, Hobbs was arrested and booked into the Camden County Jail.  Hobbs was placed in an isolation cell and while attempting to take Hobbs out of the jail cell, Garrick, Biegel, and Massey struck Hobbs multiple times, causing injury to Hobbs.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Kingsland Office at 912-729-6198.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Watch the full news conference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zKcTOdo6Xw

