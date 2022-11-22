Toy & Gift Guide For Those On The Autism Spectrum
Autism Expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh answers questions about autism on Ask Dr. Doreen
The 2022 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide is now available for free online. Find great gift ideas for loved ones on the spectrum!
This year’s winners are all toys that help build connection. Our panel of judges chose well-made toys that foster interaction, education and joy!”WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide is now available for free online. Shoppers can peruse amazing gifts that foster language development, build social skills, increase confidence, and most importantly make a child, teen, or adult feel happy! Autism Live, the #1 rated Autism Podcast, and the 2022 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide can be viewed on the Autism Network.
The 2022 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide is now available online to help shoppers find the perfect gift for their loved ones on the Autism spectrum. The guide features 6 different categories: Baby/Toddler, Preschool, School-Aged, Tween/Teen, Adult, and Caregiver. Within each category there are 18 awards including Top Toy, Best Book, Best Social Skills Builder, Best Boredom Buster, Best STEM Toy and so much more. There is even an Employment Empowerment Award for the toy that best fosters early job skills! Award winners are featured in the guide along with a brief description of the toy and why it was chosen. Viewers can then click a link to be taken to the site where they can immediately purchase the toy.
Nine years ago, Autism Live started creating a list of toys and gifts that parents, children, teens, adults on the spectrum, and professionals recommended after seeing a difference the toy made in their own lives or in the lives of their loved ones on the spectrum. Each year the guide has grown in size and scope. It now has a category just for Caregivers and this year two new awards have been added in each category: Best Video Game and the Kid’s Choice Award. Shannon Penrod, the Host of Autism Live says, “Finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be difficult. If the individual is on the Autism Spectrum, the stakes can be even higher. Will they like the toy? Will it give them joy? Will it be the kind of toy that is cherished, the kind of toy that opens doorways to new passions? New growth? New Language?” Friends and family looking for a meaningful toy or gift can find lots of ideas in the toy guide. “This year’s winners are all toys that help build connection,” says Penrod, “Our panel of judges chose well-made toys that foster interaction, education and joy!” Toy makers had the opportunity to submit toys for the potential to be featured in the guide. Winners include toys from LeapFrog®, VTech®, Fun in Motions®, Miniland, Smart Felt Toys, Thames & Kosmos, Konami, SONY Interactive, Electronic Arts, Lux Blox, Go Chuckle, Magformers®, ThinkFun®, Basic Fun® and so many more. Autism Live will be featuring toy winners throughout the holiday season on their daily podcasts, which are available wherever you get your podcasts.
2022 Toy Guide Winners: PreSchool and School-aged