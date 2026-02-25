Center for Autism and Related Disorders Expands Services in Arizona, Opens Four New Phoenix Locations

Center for Autism & Related Disorders (CARD) Proud Member of the Greater Phoenix Chamber You are Invited!

CARD® expands in Arizona, opening 4 new centers, hiring 200+ staff, and offering immediate autism services with no waitlist statewide.

Our mission has always been to bring high-quality services to families. As demand has grown in Arizona, we’ve expanded to ensure more children can access individualized, compassionate care.” — Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D

PHOENIX, AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD®) is expanding its presence in Arizona to meet the growing demand for high-quality autism treatment services. CARDcurrently operates seven locations throughout Arizona and plans to open four additional Phoenix locations in the coming months. CARD® is accepting new patients statewide with no waitlist and anticipates hiring more than 200 entry-level and experienced employees — including behavior technicians, Board Certified Behavior Analysts, and support staff — to serve families through its expanding network of centers.CARDwill celebrate the opening of its newest Phoenix location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house on Saturday, February 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 2400 W. Dunlap Avenue, Suite 124. The ribbon cutting, held in partnership with the Greater Phoenix Chamber, will be followed by an open house where families, providers, and community members are invited to tour the new center, meet clinical staff, and learn more about CARD’s applied behavior analysis (ABA) services.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 31 children nationwide is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, with Arizona’s prevalence reflecting national trends. As demand for autism services continues to grow, CARD’s expansion is designed to increase timely access to care while strengthening the local behavioral health workforce. By investing in new centers and hiring across multiple roles, CARDaims to reduce barriers families often face when seeking services and ensure that more children can begin treatment sooner.Founded in 1990 by Doreen Granpeesheh, Ph.D., BCBA-D, CARDhas been a leader in evidence-based autism treatment for more than three decades. The organization was among the first to expand autism services in Arizona and helped advance the now widely adopted center-based model of care. Following the publication of landmark research demonstrating that many children develop skills more rapidly in structured, center-based programs, CARDplayed a key role in the broader adoption of center-based programs designed to deliver consistent, data-driven intervention while improving access for families.“Our mission has always been to bring high-quality services to families where the need exists,” said Dr. Granpeesheh. “As demand has grown in Arizona, we’ve expanded our team and opened new locations to ensure more children can access individualized, compassionate care close to home.”CARDaccepts most commercial insurance and Medicaid (Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System-AHCCCS). Families seeking services or additional information are encouraged to attend the February 28 open house, enroll at www.centerforautism.com , or call (877) 448-4747. For information about job opportunities, visit www.centerforautism.com/careers/ or email careers@centerforautism.com.About the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD):Founded in 1990 by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) is one of the world’s largest and most experienced providers of evidence-based treatment for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Using applied behavior analysis (ABA), CARDdelivers high-quality, personalized services to individuals of all ages.CARDis dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by autism through compassionate care and scientifically supported interventions. With locations nationwide, CARDremains a leader in autism treatment, clinical excellence, and research innovation.

Welcome to CARD Phoenix!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.