Jewish Spice for Relationships, Founded by Matchmaker Inna Goloborodsky is Disrupting the Dating World
Matchmaker also known as Dinah Sarai founded the original Facebook group to help Jewish men and women find each other around the globe.
I love that this group allows for important topics and conversations to take place that help members build stronger, healthier, and happier relationships”NEW YORK, NY, MANHATTAN, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish Spice for Relationships is a community of warm and caring, funny, and passionate individuals. The founder, Inna Goloborodsky also known as Dinah Sarai on her groundbreaking Facebook dating platform is disrupting the dating world by helping Jewish men and women find their soulmates. The matchmaking platform discusses all types of relationships - the good, the bad, and the ugly. The energy and the care radiate in this group across many continents. As a result of this incredible network, the founder is proud to already have 5 weddings and plenty of successful matches.
— Dinah Sarai
The Facebook group is a family of 29,000 + members on social media and growing daily! What amazed Dinah most about the group is the amount of feedback, honesty, and care each member tries to contribute to each post. Typically, there is a question posted anonymously by her and to which members begin commenting and sharing their advice. She remembers one post where a woman asked should her husband have gotten her a luxury push gift. "Immediately I saw the comradery of the members encouraging the wife to demand and expect a well-deserved gift no matter the circumstances," states Dinah. This post had over 300 comments of kind words and not so kind. “I love that this group allows for important topics and conversations to take place that help members build stronger, healthier, and happier relationships,” explained Dinah.
Dinah once came across a quote by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson (The Rebbe): “If you see what needs to be repaired and how to repair it, then you have found a piece of the world that G-d has left for you to complete.” This idea really stayed with Dinah. She observed so many people around her struggle with relationships. They either needed advice or just to know that someone was there to listen and then there was the world of Facebook. The two ideas came together, and Jewish Spice for Relationships was born in January 2016. There were numerous relationship groups, but this one had a special soul. Jewish Spice was comforting, kind, wise, humorous, sarcastic, and always with a touch of love.
If you’ve tried online dating before, then you have probably experienced the many letdowns and frustrations that come with trying to navigate that murky world. It can be frustrating to look for a match on a site with so many options, only to find that the people you thought might work well for you were no match for you at all.
