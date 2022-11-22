Submit Release
Franklin Road Opens for Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Project to be Completed by End of Year

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | 02:45pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Franklin Road/State Route 6 in Williamson County will be open to five lanes of traffic on Wednesday, November 23, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. But some final work remains to be done before completing the project.

On Monday, November 28, Jones Bros. contract crews will close the outside northbound lane as crews complete final work to the shoulder and multi-use path along the road. The lane closure could remain in place for a few weeks, depending on weather conditions. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

