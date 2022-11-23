Gordon McKernan Teams with ULM Star Wide Receiver Tyrone Howell
McKernan expands his NIL footprint to Monroe, Louisiana with Warhawk Tyrone Howell.
I’ve been exploring student-athlete partners in the Monroe area for quite some time now, and I think Tyrone is the perfect partner to start this journey with.”LA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tyrone Howell, a wide receiver for the University of Louisiana Monroe’s football team.
Since signing his first NIL deal with Tigers Women's Basketball star Alexis Morris in December 2021, McKernan has taken Louisiana’s NIL scene by storm. Given his continued success with his NIL deals, McKernan was quick to seize the opportunity to expand his NIL footprint to Monroe by signing his first deal with a ULM student-athlete.
Howell, whose hometown is Idabel, Oklahoma, saw his college football career start with the Kansas State University Wildcats. As a true freshman, he proved himself a talented young player. The senior wide receiver enrolled at ULM in January 2022 and now plays a critical role in the Warhawks’ offensive game plan. Howell has taken ULM Football by storm with 775 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.
McKernan, along with his local attorneys, has made an active effort to give back to the Monroe-area community after opening an office there years ago. After hearing about Howell’s game and passion for the community, McKernan knew it was time for him to explore a student-athlete partnership at ULM.
“Tyrone’s personality and passion for the community closely align with the characteristics I seek in my student-athlete partners,” said McKernan. "I’ve been exploring student-athlete partners in the Monroe area for quite some time now, and I think Tyrone is the perfect partner to start this journey with.”
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 2700 Forsythe Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201 and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (318) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
