Learn about nature photography Dec. 2 at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Nature photography is a pastime everyone can enjoy but using the proper techniques can turn an interesting photo into a picture you’ll want to frame as a keepsake and share with family and friends.

People can get tips from nationally known nature photographer Tim Ernst on Dec. 2 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Nature Art: An Evening with Tim Ernst.” This free program, which is for all ages, will be at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and will be offered in two time slots – 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. People can register for the 5 p.m. program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188455

People can register for the 7 p.m. program at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188456

Ernst has been photographing the Arkansas outdoors for more than 30 years. In addition to his own books, Ernst’s pictures have been published in a number of publications including National Geographic, Audubon, Outdoor Photographer, and the New York Times. Ernst will share his tips on time of day, lighting, and other secrets to great nature photographs. Information about Ernst and his work can be found at Timernst.com.

In addition to these two nature photography programs, people can enjoy an evening stroll on the Nature Center trails on the night of Dec. 2. The trails will be patrolled, but walkers will be on their own so people should bring a flashlight. The nature center’s gift shop will be open for business on this evening and visitors can also enjoy a cup of hot chocolate by the fireplace. People do not need to register for the stroll or any of these activities, but can learn more at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188457

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.