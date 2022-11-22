Submit Release
Pedestrian Traffic Reopened on 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:
Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Contact:
Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that pedestrian traffic along 41st Street has reopened for the winter months. Pedestrian traffic had been closed since April while improvements were made to the west side of 41st Street.

Crews are winterizing the construction site and have reopened the south side of the 41st Street bridge for pedestrian traffic. Pedestrians will need to cross to the south side of 41st Street at the signalized intersection at either Marion Road or Terry Avenue, as the sidewalks along the north side of the bridge will remain closed.

When construction resumes in the spring, pedestrian traffic will once again be detoured to 26th Street or 49th Street.

For additional details, visit the project website at www.41stddi.com. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

