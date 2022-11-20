On 11/17/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Courtney Brunelle (28) on the ME Turnpike northbound in Portland for Criminal Speed (90/50 Work Zone). She was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 11/18/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Jose Alberto Mabricio Vega (24) of Auburn on the ME Turnpike northbound in Auburn for Criminal Speed (107/70). He was charged with Criminal Speed and his vehicle was towed away after it was determined that he did not have a license.

On 11/19/2022, Tr. Wilcox contacted Matthew Mulcahy (25) of New Hampshire on the ME turnpike southbound in Wells. Tr. Wilcox administered standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs) and placed him under arrest. He refused to submit to a breath test. He was issued a summons for Operating the Influence of Alcohol. The vehicle was towed. Tr. Ellis (FTO) and Tr. Phillips assisted.

On 11/20/2022, Tr. Phillips was set up around MM 19 looking for a vehicle that had passed Sgt. Casey traveling at over 100 mph southbound from Biddeford. Tr. Phillips located a vehicle matching the description given, southbound at MM 19 traveling at 106 mph. Tr. Phillips positioned himself behind the vehicle and initiated his emergency lights and siren. The vehicle immediately increased its speed and began evading Tr. Phillips, who was able to identify the registration prior to terminating the chase at the NH border. NH SP was notified and was able to locate the vehicle on RT 1 in Portsmouth. The vehicle had pulled into the gas station to fuel up when NH SP surrounded the vehicle, taking three subjects into custody without incident. The driver was summonsed for Eluding an Officer, Operating After Suspension, Criminal Speed, and Driving to Endanger. NH SP also took the subject into custody for OAS and DTE.