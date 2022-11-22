Submit Release
Telegram of condolence to President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo

TAJIKISTAN, November 22 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolence to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, which reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the severe earthquake in the island of Java, Republic of Indonesia, as a result of which many people died and were injured.

Regarding the tragic consequences of this natural disaster, I express my deep sympathy to you, the friendly people of Indonesia, and the relatives and friends of the deceased, and I wish a full recovery to all the injured."

