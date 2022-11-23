‘Au-Naturel Launch Party on December 3, 2022

Au-Naturel Au-Naturel Launch Party Launch Party for Au-Natural

Before Au-Naturel

Oscar Lemus is a self-motivated entrepreneur with an unwavering focus on creativity. Driven by his passion to motivate others, Oscar understands the importance of pursuing a vision. To obtain his own vision, Oscar left his home country of El Salvador in 2012 to pursue a higher education. He graduated high school top of the class and received a full scholarship to Monroe College in New York, returning to Los Angeles four years later to pursue his true passion of entrepreneurship. Bringing his courageous state of mind and influential leadership skills Oscar is prepared to launch his most sophisticated, elegant, and inclusive idea yet; Au-Naturel.

Au-Naturel

The Au-Naturel launch party is A networking fashion event offering exposure opportunities for sponsors and designers promoting the launch of Au-Naturel. The Au-Naturel launch will be partnering with known celebrity stylist Winnie Stacks and big influencers in the fashion and entertainment industry. The Au-Naturel Service is A concept poised to radically challenge the traditional mentality of the negative societal perception surrounding nudity. A clothing-optional event staffing agency, determined to become a one stop shop for unforgettable experiences.

Au-Naturel’s goal is to construct a new perspective on the human body; we want to give our staff and clients an unforgettable experience.

Au-Naturel wants to bring opportunities for like-minded creatives of today. Creating an environment in which our staff can feel comfortable being 100% authentic. Later down the line, we plan to expand our market and provide all services needed for any event, including marketing, staffing, event planning, media production, and more.

