Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,684 in the last 365 days.

Au-Naturel Launch Party on December 3, 2022

Au-Naturel

Au-Naturel Launch Party

Au-Naturel Launch Party

Launch Party for Au-Natural

Launch Party for Au-Natural

‘Au-Naturel Launch Party on December 3, 2022

LOS ANGELAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Au-Naturel Launch Party on December 3, 2022
BUY TICKETS HERE

Before Au-Naturel

Oscar Lemus is a self-motivated entrepreneur with an unwavering focus on creativity. Driven by his passion to motivate others, Oscar understands the importance of pursuing a vision. To obtain his own vision, Oscar left his home country of El Salvador in 2012 to pursue a higher education. He graduated high school top of the class and received a full scholarship to Monroe College in New York, returning to Los Angeles four years later to pursue his true passion of entrepreneurship. Bringing his courageous state of mind and influential leadership skills Oscar is prepared to launch his most sophisticated, elegant, and inclusive idea yet; Au-Naturel.

Au-Naturel

The Au-Naturel launch party is A networking fashion event offering exposure opportunities for sponsors and designers promoting the launch of Au-Naturel. The Au-Naturel launch will be partnering with known celebrity stylist Winnie Stacks and big influencers in the fashion and entertainment industry. The Au-Naturel Service is A concept poised to radically challenge the traditional mentality of the negative societal perception surrounding nudity. A clothing-optional event staffing agency, determined to become a one stop shop for unforgettable experiences.

Au-Naturel’s goal is to construct a new perspective on the human body; we want to give our staff and clients an unforgettable experience.

Au-Naturel wants to bring opportunities for like-minded creatives of today. Creating an environment in which our staff can feel comfortable being 100% authentic. Later down the line, we plan to expand our market and provide all services needed for any event, including marketing, staffing, event planning, media production, and more.

FOLLOW Au-Naturel
INSTAGRAM | ONLINE

K-Panaché MGMT
K-Panaché MGMT
+1 702-900-4916
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Au-Naturel Launch Party on December 3, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.