Top Supreme Court attorney is retiring

The Supreme Court’s Chief Supervising Attorney announced last week that he is retiring. Jake Dear, whose duties include heading Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye’s legal staff, has worked at the court for 40 years and has been in the top position since 2007.
