Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,227 in the last 365 days.

FDLE continues to seek information about missing Samantha Fiddler

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell has not forgotten Samantha Fiddler, who went missing from Polk County on Nov. 19, 2016. Fiddler was 29 at the time of her disappearance.

Brutnell says agents continue to pursue leads and conduct interviews in efforts to solve the case.

“We are concerned for her safety. Her family has had no answers for six years. We are asking anyone who knew her and might have helpful information to contact us. She left three children behind in Canada when she came to the U.S. and they deserve answers,” he added.

A resident of Alberta, Canada, Fiddler came to Florida in March 2016 to pursue a career in wrestling and entertainment. While living in Florida, Fiddler spent time in Polk, Orange, Miami-Dade, Brevard, Broward, Osceola, and Seminole counties.  Investigators believe persons who knew Fiddler while she lived in Florida may have information that could aid the investigation.
 
FDLE began investigating the disappearance of Fiddler in 2020 at the request of the Bartow Police Department.  Agents have conducted multiple interviews with family members and friends both in Florida and in Canada.
“We are still processing investigative materials and looking for information that would lead to solving this case,” said Brutnell.
 
If you knew Samantha Fiddler while she lived in Florida (March 2016 – November 2016), or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call FDLE Tampa at (800) 226-1140.  
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 

You just read:

FDLE continues to seek information about missing Samantha Fiddler

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.