Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,684 in the last 365 days.

Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Member Appointments

The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is a networking organization established in 2019 for the purpose of providing education, support and networking for those currently involved, or those who want to become involved, in the emerging cannabis industry.

Our new board is second to none and includes the highest level professionals in the industry. Many are known nationally and internally for their expertise.”
— Kim Prince, Executive Co-Chair of the Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce today announced new members have been appointed to its board of directors. Established in 2019, the non-profit organization is expanding to meet the needs of Arizona’s medical and adult-use markets with an emphasis on broader outreach to mainstream companies wanting to do business within the cannabis sector.

Kim Prince, founder and CEO of Proven Media, a national public relations firm serving the cannabis industry, has been named executive co-chair and will preside alongside fellow executive co-chair, attorney Janet Jackim Esq., partner at Zuber Lawler. Prince entered the cannabis space in 2014 and has worked with clients in 14 states across the country. Tina Dancer of Zuber Lawler will also be returning to the board.

According to Prince, “Our new board is second to none and includes the highest level professionals in the industry. Many are known nationally and internally for their expertise. We are a unified, inclusive group of business professionals working together to ensure a healthy cannabis economy in the state and beyond.”

Other important board appointments include:

Bryan McLaren, CEO and Chairman, at Zoned Properties named ESG | Education Chair
Delano Phillips, Esq., General Counsel, Head of Business Development & Compliance at Hana Dispensaries named Business Development Chair.
Parisa Rad, President at Fourtwenty Collections named Events Chair
Matt Rizzo, Managing Director at O’Keefe LLC has been named Treasurer
Gary Smith, Esq., Manager at Guidant Law named Policy Chair
Kaila Strong, Director of Retail Marketing at Curaleaf has been named Secretary
Grace Watson, Cannabis Practice Leader at Assured Partners named Membership Chair

Additional board members include:

Chadwick Campbell, Senior Counsel at Thomas Title & Escrow
Jayson Meyerovitz, Enterprise District Sales Manager at Paychex
Lee Olesen, cannabis entrepreneur

For more information on the Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, please visit https://www.azc3.org/

The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is a networking organization established in 2019 for the purpose of providing education, support and networking for those currently involved, or those who want to become involved, in the emerging cannabis industry. For information, visit AZC3.org.

Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Member Appointments

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.