Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board Member Appointments

The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is a networking organization established in 2019 for the purpose of providing education, support and networking for those currently involved, or those who want to become involved, in the emerging cannabis industry.

Our new board is second to none and includes the highest level professionals in the industry. Many are known nationally and internally for their expertise.” — Kim Prince, Executive Co-Chair of the Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce today announced new members have been appointed to its board of directors. Established in 2019, the non-profit organization is expanding to meet the needs of Arizona’s medical and adult-use markets with an emphasis on broader outreach to mainstream companies wanting to do business within the cannabis sector.Kim Prince, founder and CEO of Proven Media, a national public relations firm serving the cannabis industry, has been named executive co-chair and will preside alongside fellow executive co-chair, attorney Janet Jackim Esq., partner at Zuber Lawler. Prince entered the cannabis space in 2014 and has worked with clients in 14 states across the country. Tina Dancer of Zuber Lawler will also be returning to the board.According to Prince, “Our new board is second to none and includes the highest level professionals in the industry. Many are known nationally and internally for their expertise. We are a unified, inclusive group of business professionals working together to ensure a healthy cannabis economy in the state and beyond.”Other important board appointments include:Bryan McLaren, CEO and Chairman, at Zoned Properties named ESG | Education ChairDelano Phillips, Esq., General Counsel, Head of Business Development & Compliance at Hana Dispensaries named Business Development Chair.Parisa Rad, President at Fourtwenty Collections named Events ChairMatt Rizzo, Managing Director at O’Keefe LLC has been named TreasurerGary Smith, Esq., Manager at Guidant Law named Policy ChairKaila Strong, Director of Retail Marketing at Curaleaf has been named SecretaryGrace Watson, Cannabis Practice Leader at Assured Partners named Membership ChairAdditional board members include:Chadwick Campbell, Senior Counsel at Thomas Title & EscrowJayson Meyerovitz, Enterprise District Sales Manager at PaychexLee Olesen, cannabis entrepreneurFor more information on the Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, please visit https://www.azc3.org/ The Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is a networking organization established in 2019 for the purpose of providing education, support and networking for those currently involved, or those who want to become involved, in the emerging cannabis industry. For information, visit AZC3.org.