Tuesday, November 22

Creating a Washington economy that works for all by helping small businesses

The Washington State Department of Commerce recently published a report examining the current landscape of small business support, referred to as technical assistance. Technical assistance programs provide training and guidance to help small businesses succeed, as well as share resources and education to help entrepreneurs tap into government and philanthropic aid programs. Surveying technical assistance providers from across the state, the report is the first ever exploration of how such providers responded to the pandemic, the gaps that exist in support, and how we can prioritize state and philanthropic resources to fill those gaps, especially for businesses furthest from opportunity. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Donna Grethen)

Rep. Jayapal: Kroger merger will ‘hurt consumers, workers’

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) is calling for a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation into Kroger’s proposed acquisition of Albertsons. It would combine the country’s two largest grocery store chains under one name. Kroger currently owns Fred Meyer and QFC, while Albertsons operates Safeway and Haggen. Representative Jayapal says the merger wouldn’t be good for the average American. “The acquisition would threaten competition and hurt consumers, workers, and small businesses. It presents several anti-competitive concerns, including fewer product choices and higher costs,” Jayapal said in a statement. The merger creates a company encompassing nearly 5,000 stores, reaching approximately 85 million households across the U.S. Kroger would own a share of the U.S. grocery market second to only Walmart. Continue reading at My Northwest. (Tom Williams)

Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against organizers

A federal judge has ordered Amazon to stop retaliating against employees engaged in workplace activism, issuing a mixed ruling that also hands a loss to the federal labor agency that sued the company earlier this year. The ruling came in a court case brought by the National Labor Relations Board, which sued Amazon in March seeking the reinstatement of a fired employee who was involved in organizing a company warehouse on Staten Island, New York. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati ruled there was “reasonable cause” to believe the e-commerce giant committed an unfair labor practice by firing Bryson. She issued a cease-and-desist order directing the Seattle-based company to not retaliate against employees involved in workplace activism. Continue reading at Associated Press. (Craig Ruttle)

Associated Press

Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against organizers

Auburn Reporter

TDOR honors victims of anti-transgender violence

Bellingham Herald

Life of Idaho stabbing victim remembered at Mount Vernon memorial

Emails at WWU encouraged violence against Black students

Whatcom will see weather Tuesday that might seem unusual



Capital Press

Black Sea grain initiative extension stabilizes wheat prices

Columbian

Editorial: In Our View: With elections, if you don’t play you can’t win

Everett Herald

Air quality burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Comment: U.S. adoption policy has harmed families, children

Editorial: Reduce cannabis business as target for crime

International Examiner

An expanded Filipinx American History and ethnic studies curriculum launches in Seattle Public Schools

Kent Reporter

Kent City Council approves status quo biennial budget for 2023-2024

Kitsap Sun

State’s budget forecast grows despite recession worries

News Tribune

Western State employees who got $2M for patient attacks sue again for records violations

Olympian

The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that

CenturyLink must pay $226,000 penalty for failing to disclose rate changes, state says

Puget Sound Business Journal

As inflation soars, here’s how Seattle ranks for affordability

Providence posts operating loss of $1.1B so far this year

Despite mass layoffs, startups are still competing for tech recruits

Seattle Medium

UW Center Launches Community Conversations On Black Capitalism

Seattle Times

Seattle LGBTQ+ community on edge after Colorado nightclub shooting

Washington’s special education age limit is illegal, lawsuit claims

After record-breaking Seattle dry spell, here comes the rain

Opinion: Creating a Washington economy that works for all by helping small businesses

South Seattle Emerald

Indigenous Resources to Decolonize Thanksgiving; COVID-19 Services for the Holiday Season

Spokesman Review

Sen. Maria Cantwell, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and NASA astronaut Anne McClain discuss women in leadership at Northwest Passages event

Tri-City Herald

Weather Alert | Freezing rain, maybe snow, forecast for Eastern WA and Tri-Cities

Surge of respiratory infections in Tri-Cities expected. ER capacity a concern

Tri-Cities pizza restaurant to pay $11,000 for refusing service to disabled customer

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Walla Walla City Council narrows focus in city manager search to one candidate

Washington Post

LGBTQ club shooting suspect’s troubled past was obscured by a name change, records show

Army veteran recounts subduing gunman at Colorado LGBTQ club

Yakima Herald-Republic

Groundbreaking on new Prosser hospital set for Nov. 29

Audit shows improper payments to Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna and his son

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

‘A broken system’: Dozens in Washington could get thousands of dollars waiting in jail for treatment

Crosscut

This year’s Thanksgiving turkey will cost you more. Here’s why

MyNorthwest

Inflation, supply issues limit donations to Seattle food banks

Jury selection begins for Pierce County Sheriff trial

Rep. Jayapal: Kroger merger will ‘hurt consumers, workers’

The Stranger

The Meaningless Fight about Where to House Seattle’s Parking Cops Is Over … for Now

West Seattle Blog

FOLLOWUP: Stormwater facility by 1st Avenue South Bridge ready to run

GROCERY MERGER: Rep. Jayapal announces in West Seattle that she’s seeking federal investigation

DEVELOPMENT: 31-townhouse project for north Junction site