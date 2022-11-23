The Bear & The Rat Partners with NextPaw to Help Shoppers Find and Buy from Local Pet Retail Stores
It's now easier than ever to find The Bear & The Rat's tasty treats at a nearby store right on their website using NextPaw's powerful store locator platform.
Now it’s easier than ever to get our cool treats for dogs at a store near you.”HYGIENE, CO, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bear & The Rat has launched a new store locator to help pet parents find and buy products for local pickup or delivery through the brand’s new partnership with NextPaw.
NextPaw will enable more than 4,000 stores that sell the brand to begin accepting orders for local pickup or delivery.
NextPaw and The Bear & The Rat team worked together to deploy a powerful new Store Locator Solution designed to eliminate friction in a shopper's purchase journey by directing them to a nearby store and to the products they need for pickup or delivery without ever leaving the manufacturer’s website. Not only can consumers shop at the local store online, but they can read reviews, browse photos, learn about services, see upcoming events, and view promotions a store may be running. All of which help consumers choose the right store for them.
“We are thrilled to help local pet parents find our products. Now it’s easier than ever to get our cool treats for dogs at a store near you.”
Pet retail stores that work with The Bear & The Rat should claim their Free NextPaw business listing at NextPaw.com, which puts the retailer in control of the online experience their store presents to shoppers. The retail store can connect their product catalog to claim its listing to start receiving in-stock inquiries and product sales across a growing network of pet food and supply brands.
Shoppers want what they want when they want it. It’s critical that pet retail stores show up across the channels that consumers use every day. The Bear & The Rat is excited to activate its brand channel to its stores to help shoppers find and buy from a store near them.
ABOUT The Bear & The Rat
The Bear & The Rat was founded in 2010 by husband-wife team, Matt and Meg Meyer along with their two taste testers; A Lhasa Apso who growls like a “Bear” and his brother from another mother, a “Rat" Terrier. We make premium, cool treats for dogs & cats. Each frozen yogurt cup contains one serving of In Clover Research’s Optagest (prebiotics & digestive enzymes for healthy stools & less gas.) Our healthy & long-lasting "dog ice cream" yogurt is perfect for pups with sensitive tummies. All of The Bear & The Rat’s cool treats are free of artificial colors, preservatives, corn, soy, wheat and gluten.
