Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,436 in the last 365 days.

The Bear & The Rat Partners with NextPaw to Help Shoppers Find and Buy from Local Pet Retail Stores

NextPaw Where to Buy Solutions for Pet Industry Brands

NextPaw Where to Buy Solutions for Pet Industry Brands

It's now easier than ever to find The Bear & The Rat's tasty treats at a nearby store right on their website using NextPaw's powerful store locator platform.

Now it’s easier than ever to get our cool treats for dogs at a store near you.”
— Meg Meyer
HYGIENE, CO, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bear & The Rat has launched a new store locator to help pet parents find and buy products for local pickup or delivery through the brand’s new partnership with NextPaw.

NextPaw will enable more than 4,000 stores that sell the brand to begin accepting orders for local pickup or delivery.

NextPaw and The Bear & The Rat team worked together to deploy a powerful new Store Locator Solution designed to eliminate friction in a shopper's purchase journey by directing them to a nearby store and to the products they need for pickup or delivery without ever leaving the manufacturer’s website. Not only can consumers shop at the local store online, but they can read reviews, browse photos, learn about services, see upcoming events, and view promotions a store may be running. All of which help consumers choose the right store for them.

“We are thrilled to help local pet parents find our products. Now it’s easier than ever to get our cool treats for dogs at a store near you.”
-Meg Meyer, The Bear & The Rat

Pet retail stores that work with The Bear & The Rat should claim their Free NextPaw business listing at NextPaw.com, which puts the retailer in control of the online experience their store presents to shoppers. The retail store can connect their product catalog to claim its listing to start receiving in-stock inquiries and product sales across a growing network of pet food and supply brands.

Shoppers want what they want when they want it. It’s critical that pet retail stores show up across the channels that consumers use every day. The Bear & The Rat is excited to activate its brand channel to its stores to help shoppers find and buy from a store near them.

ABOUT The Bear & The Rat
The Bear & The Rat was founded in 2010 by husband-wife team, Matt and Meg Meyer along with their two taste testers; A Lhasa Apso who growls like a “Bear” and his brother from another mother, a “Rat" Terrier. We make premium, cool treats for dogs & cats. Each frozen yogurt cup contains one serving of In Clover Research’s Optagest (prebiotics & digestive enzymes for healthy stools & less gas.) Our healthy & long-lasting "dog ice cream" yogurt is perfect for pups with sensitive tummies. All of The Bear & The Rat’s cool treats are free of artificial colors, preservatives, corn, soy, wheat and gluten.

Brandon Swenson
NextPaw
+1 866-810-7890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Bear & The Rat Partners with NextPaw to Help Shoppers Find and Buy from Local Pet Retail Stores

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.