Steve's Real Food Announces New Freeze-Dried Dog Treats Boosted By the Power of Wild Fermentation

Steve's Real Food Protein Bites

Steve’s Real Food has crafted a probiotic-rich treat for dogs and cats unlike any other on the market.

Dr. Billinghurst and I are thrilled to power Steve's Real Food Protein Bites. We're proud to partner with companies like Steve's in their commitment to supporting the microbiome of dogs everywhere.” — Dr. Billinghurst

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UTAH, USA, November 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve's Real Food is thrilled to introduce Protein Bites to our line of raw pet foods! They are a freeze-dried treat for dogs and cats made with human-grade meat, organic fermented superfoods and herbs, coconut oil, and locally-sourced raw honey. Protein Bites are as delicious as they are healthy. Using "wild fermentation," Steve's has crafted a probiotic-rich dog and cat treat unlike any other on the market.Fermented foods encourage a diverse, healthy gut microbiome. By "wild fermenting" nutrient-dense herbs and produce, the nutrients become more available to the body and easier to digest. A diverse range of probiotic microbes reproduce during fermentation and continue to thrive inside the gut, becoming part of a dog's microbiome. These probiotics help break down foods, free up nutrients, and create beneficial compounds in the dog's gut long after the Protein Bites digest.Protein Bites are also an excellent source of prebiotics and postbiotics. Prebiotics feed the good bacteria in a dog's gut, encouraging a healthy body from nose to tail. Postbiotics are compounds created by good bacteria and can nourish a dog's body, mind, and mood.Protein Bites are gentle to digest but powerful. The unique fermentation process unlocks vitamins and nutrients unavailable to the body and even creates new compounds and nutrients that weren't even present in the original ingredients. The process optimizes the bioavailability of nutrients from the superfood ingredients. Dogs have eaten fermented foods for millennia, and adding them to a dog's diet helps support them at an important base level.Organic fennel, collard greens, and ginger are just part of an all-star ingredient list packed with nutrients and benefits. Protein Bites are brimming with antioxidants and over 180 minerals. The treats aim to improve nutrient absorption and overall digestion and can benefit nearly every dog on the planet.Available in 4oz bags of Chicken or Lamb, Protein Bites are 80% meat and 20% fermented organic produce. The higher meat content means the treats are tastier than many fermented options on the market today. "Wild fermentation" results in a more diverse group of probiotics in the treats. Protein Bites were developed in collaboration with Dr. Ian Billinghurst, known as the "father of RAW," and Gussy's Gut, a maker of the finest fermented produce blends for dogs and cats."Dr. Billinghurst and I are thrilled to power Steve's Real Food Protein Bites. We are proud to partner with great companies like Steve's in their commitment to supporting the microbiome of dogs everywhere.Now your dog can have quality protein + the unique wild fermentation process designed by Gussy's Gut. Our mission is to "support radically healthy, naturally resilient, balanced, and joyful dogs to live their very best lives." We believe this product has taken us another step toward that mission.Thank you to everyone at Steve's for their hard work, passion, and commitment to their customers. You are the reason this product is such a huge success." Rob Ryan, Founder of Gussy's Gut.

"There's bugs in my belly?!" Growing a healthy gut