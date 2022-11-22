Brutus Bone Broth Partners with NextPaw to Help Shoppers Find and Buy from Local Pet Retail Stores
It's now easier than ever for someone to find a nearby store with Brutus Bone Broth. Pet Retailers that sell the brand can claim their listing at NextPaw.com
We're excited to make it easier for local pet parents to find our products near them. We always looking for ways to make our products easily accessible and to drive customers to our retail partners.”OWINGS, MD, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brutus Bone Broth has just made it easier for pet parents to find and buy products for local pickup or delivery through the brand’s new partnership with NextPaw.
NextPaw will enable more than 5,000 stores that sell the brand to begin accepting orders for local pickup or delivery.
Brutus Bone Broth will now be providing new features that shoppers now expect from both retailers and brands. NextPaw’s Technology enables shoppers to find what they need online and pick it up nearby or to have it shipped to their door by a local retail store. NextPaw’s mission is to help shoppers find and buy a brand’s in-stock products when they need to buy, and where they’d like to buy.
NextPaw and the Brutus Bone Broth team worked together to deploy a powerful new Store Locator Solution designed to eliminate friction in a shopper's purchase journey by directing them to a nearby store and to the products they need for pickup or delivery without ever leaving the manufacturer’s website. Not only can consumers shop at the local store online, but they can read reviews, browse photos, learn about services, see upcoming events, and view promotions a store may be running. All of which help consumers choose the right store for them.
“We are very excited to make it easier for local pet parents to find our products near them. We’re always looking for ways to make our products easily accessible, and to drive customers to our retail partners.”
-Sue Delegan, Co-Founder, Brutus Bone Broth
Pet retail stores that work with Brutus Bone Broth can now claim their free NextPaw business listing at NextPaw.com, which puts the retailer in control of the online experience their store presents to shoppers. The retail store is able to connect their product catalog to claim their listing in order to start receiving in-stock inquiries and product sales across a growing network of pet food and supply brands.
Shoppers want what they want when they want it. It’s critical that pet retail stores show up across the channels that consumers use every day. Brutus Bone Broth is excited to activate its brand channel to their stores in order to help shoppers find and buy from a store near them.
We are excited to take this journey with Brutus Bone Broth and to help their retail partners become more successful by sending them more customers.
