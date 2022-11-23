Submit Release
Viking Pest Control Organizes Food Drive to Help Families at Thanksgiving

Viking staff prepare to bring food and turkey donations to Fulfill in Neptune, NJ.

Annual charitable effort results in donation of turkeys and canned and boxed groceries for Fulfill Food Bank

We are delighted to report that Viking Pest Control was able to collect and donate over 1200 lbs of grocery items and 26 frozen turkeys.”
— Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional
BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Viking’s ongoing commitment to community care and involvement, Viking Pest Control launched their annual food drive to collect grocery donations for Fulfill Food Bank, helping ensure local families in need will be able to put food on the table in time for Thanksgiving.

Fulfill provides over 12 million meals a year through their network of over 300 food pantries and soup kitchens.  This great organization also offers many programs that fight hunger including food delivery, Kids’ Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantries, Culinary Training, SNAP enrollment assistance, and Volunteer Gardens. In partnership with many local organizations, Fulfill assists individuals in job searches, money management, tax return preparations, health insurance programs, home ownership counseling and childcare services. 

Viking Pest staff members delivered 1,200 pounds of canned and boxed good items as well as 26 frozen turkeys to Fulfill in Neptune, NJ. This donation should provide approximately 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“We are delighted to report that Viking Pest Control was able to collect and donate over 1200 lbs of grocery items and 26 frozen turkeys,” says Eric Gunner, Viking Pest Management Professional. “Being a part of our annual food drive continues to make me proud to be a part of this company. It is heartwarming to witness so many of our Viking team members pitching in; they made this donation possible, and we are extremely grateful for all who contributed so generously.”

Viking Pest Control has a proud history of giving back to the communities they service and is delighted to have been able to organize the annual food drive and ensure families are able to enjoy satisfying and nutritious meals this Thanksgiving.

Eric Gunner
Viking Pest Control
