Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Claimed

Tuesday drawings: Mega Millions reaches an est. $259 million; Mississippi Match 5 grows to an est. $474,000

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player from Biloxi claimed $50,000 from the Saturday, Nov. 12, drawing of Powerball®.

The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Bridges Quickie #1 on Hwy. 469 S. in Florence. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

However, he did not purchase the Powerplay option, which was 4. Adding the $1 Powerplay would have increased his win to $200,000.

Jackpot Update

The jackpots in the draw games continue to grow, led by tonight’s Mega Millions® jackpot, which has reached an estimated $259 million with an estimated cash value of $131.4 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $474,000. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $30 millionwith an estimated cash value of $15.3 million.

Gift Responsibly

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation encourages everyone to play and gift responsibly this holiday season through the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign. As a reminder, all lottery players must be 21 years or older to play Mississippi Lottery games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. The Mississippi Council on Problem and Compulsive Gambling operates a help line for problem and compulsive gamblers. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Holiday Closure

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.

###

Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Claimed



