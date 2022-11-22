Vanidades, TVyNovelas, Caras and Cocina Fácil in the US to support scholarships for Latino youth
Director of Fuerza Migrante Foundation, Jose Aguilar; CMO Alejandro Mele, and Executive Director of Community Relations, Andrea Vergara, from W Publishing House; General Secretary Avelino Meza, and Business Director Alejandro Hütt, from Fuerza Migrante
A percentage of the money from the magazine subscriptions in the US will be donated to Fuerza Migrante Foundation to create scholarships
For every subscription to any of the magazines (Caras, Vanidades, Cocina Fácil, and TVyNovelas in their digital format) in the United States, W Publishing House will donate a percentage to Fuerza Migrante Foundation scholarship fund, to benefit youth of Latino origin in the US. This was announced by the editorial representing Televisa’s magazines in the States at the launching event in the city of Orlando, Florida.
Furthermore, Fuerza Migrante Foundation will use W Publishing House’s digital platforms to spread its social and educational programs, such as scholarship opportunities and the educational offer from Universidad Fuerza Migrante (UFM) which includes, among others, primary and secondary education, pre-graduate and postgraduate studies, aimed at the immigrant community.
“This collaborative agreement is a great opportunity for us because it will help us get our message out to everyone, through far-reaching and famous publications among our community. We must take advantage of all the tools available to send the right messages to the millions of Mexicans and Latinos in the United States,” said Jaime Lucero, President of Fuerza Migrante Foundation.
“With this alliance, we confirm the commitment we have with our community in the USA which, in addition to entertaining and informing, includes a social responsibility to our people,” declared Alonso Garcia Puentes, CEO of W Publishing House.
To the signed agreement, community and private sector leaders from Florida, New York, Washington DC, and Mexico, were among the attendees. In representation of Fuerza Migrante and Fuerza Migrante Foundation were the General Secretary of Fuerza Migrante, Avelino Meza; the Foundation’s Director, Jose Aguilar; Communications Coordinator, Gilda R. Ontiveros; Government Relations Coordinator in the State of Queretaro, Mexico, Juan Fernando Rocha; and Business Relations Director, Alejandro Hütt.
For W Publishing House, were its CEO, Alonso Garcia Puentes; Executive Director of Community Relations, Andrea Vergara Aguilar, and its CMO, Alejandro Mele.
Fuerza Migrante Foundation is a non-profit organization in the United States, which promotes education and deploys social and economic impact programs to improve and empower the lives of Mexican and Latino immigrants, with the support of organizations, community leaders, businessmen, and other institutions interested in helping these communities.
W Publishing House represents Editorial Televisa’s editorial titles in the USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, in addition to possessing other editorial media platforms and digital content broadcasting.
