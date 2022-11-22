Vanidades, TVyNovelas, Caras and Cocina Fácil in the US to support scholarships for Latino youth

Director of Fuerza Migrante Foundation, Jose Aguilar; CMO Alejandro Mele, and Executive Director of Community Relations, Andrea Vergara, from W Publishing House; General Secretary Avelino Meza, and Business Director Alejandro Hütt, from Fuerza Migrante Mr. Avelino Meza, General Secretary of Fuerza Migrante Alonso García, CEO of W Publishing House; Andrea Vergara, Executive Director W Publishing House; Gilda R. Ontiveros, Communications Coordinator Fuerza Migrante Foundation; and Avelino Meza, General Secretary of Fuerza Migrante.

A percentage of the money from the magazine subscriptions in the US will be donated to Fuerza Migrante Foundation to create scholarships

Each magazine subscription contributes to creating scholarships for our immigrants in the USA. United, we work for the present and future of our community” — Alonso Garcia Puentes