Tree planting organization presents environmental films on-demand
ForestPlanet presents two award-winning films about nutrition and sustainable farming practices. Proceeds support global-scale forest restoration projects.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for a global event!
What: “From Seed to Seed”, an award-winning documentary film by Katharina Stieffenhofer; and “Farming the Sky”
Where: Anywhere with Internet access
When: Registrants may stream these two films multiple times during a six-day availability window starting Friday November 25th
Cost: $15US
Why: Each registration plants 50 trees
Registration and more information: https://seedonline2.eventbrite.com
“From Seed to Seed” follows a small-scale organic farming family, as well as a diverse group of Canadian farmers, for a season of challenges and rewards. Experts are working with these farmers using a blend of ancient traditions and cutting edge science to develop improved methods for growing food ecologically and in a changing climate.
This hopeful and award-winning story provides one perspective on a global social movement toward healthy and regenerative farming practices.
“All I can say is WOW!! What a beautiful and informative film!”
“Beautiful and inspirational! It’s so much more than just farming and making food.”
“Farming the Sky” is a short film that features architect Nona Yehia, who designed a new kind of greenhouse in her hometown of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The building packs a perfectly controlled growing environment into a vertical space located on a sliver of land, the first of its kind in the northern hemisphere. This urban farm provides the local community with super-fresh produce, no matter the weather.
These are excellent films that we are sure people will enjoy. And the best part is that each registration plants fifty trees!
