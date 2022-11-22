Submit Release
Tree planting organization presents environmental films on-demand

From Seed to Seed poster

From Seed to Seed

ForestPlanet.org logo

ForestPlanet.org

ForestPlanet presents two award-winning films about nutrition and sustainable farming practices. Proceeds support global-scale forest restoration projects.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for a global event!
What: “From Seed to Seed”, an award-winning documentary film by Katharina Stieffenhofer; and “Farming the Sky”
Where: Anywhere with Internet access
When: Registrants may stream these two films multiple times during a six-day availability window starting Friday November 25th

Cost: $15US
Why: Each registration plants 50 trees
Registration and more information: https://seedonline2.eventbrite.com

“From Seed to Seed” follows a small-scale organic farming family, as well as a diverse group of Canadian farmers, for a season of challenges and rewards. Experts are working with these farmers using a blend of ancient traditions and cutting edge science to develop improved methods for growing food ecologically and in a changing climate.

This hopeful and award-winning story provides one perspective on a global social movement toward healthy and regenerative farming practices.

“All I can say is WOW!! What a beautiful and informative film!”

“Beautiful and inspirational! It’s so much more than just farming and making food.”

“Farming the Sky” is a short film that features architect Nona Yehia, who designed a new kind of greenhouse in her hometown of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The building packs a perfectly controlled growing environment into a vertical space located on a sliver of land, the first of its kind in the northern hemisphere. This urban farm provides the local community with super-fresh produce, no matter the weather.

These are excellent films that we are sure people will enjoy. And the best part is that each registration plants fifty trees!

Frank Dearden
ForestPlanet, Inc.
+1 2027928060
