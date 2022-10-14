Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,766 in the last 365 days.

Tree planting organization presents environmental film on-demand

ForestPlanet.org logo

ForestPlanet.org

From Seed to Seed poster

From Seed to Seed

ForestPlanet presents an award-winning film about nutrition and sustainable farming practices. Proceeds support global-scale forest restoration projects.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for a global event!

What: FROM SEED TO SEED, an award-winning documentary film by Katharina Stieffenhofer
Where: Anywhere with Internet access
When: Registrants may stream this 87-minute film multiple times during a 60-hour availability window starting 12noon Friday November 4th (Eastern Time US)
Cost: $10US
Why: Each registration plants 50 trees… at least

Registration and more information: https://seedonline.eventbrite.com

FROM SEED TO SEED follows a small-scale organic farming family, as well as a diverse group of Canadian farmers, for a season of challenges and rewards. Terry and Monique pursue their true passion of ecologically sustainable farming practices, and their story of community and resilience takes center stage in this film.

Scientists are working with these farmers using a blend of ancient traditions and cutting edge science to develop improved methods for growing food ecologically and in a changing climate.

This hopeful and award-winning story from Katharina Stieffenhofer provides one perspective on a global social movement towards healthy and regenerative farming practices.

This film is being presented by ForestPlanet, an organization that supports large scale, low cost-per-tree reforestation efforts all over the world. We help plant trees where they bring the most benefit to the region’s soil, habitat, the global environment, and local communities. More information is available at www.forestplanet.org.

Frank Dearden
ForestPlanet, Inc.
+1 2027928060
events@forestplanet.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Tree planting organization presents environmental film on-demand

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.