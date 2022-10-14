Tree planting organization presents environmental film on-demand

ForestPlanet.org From Seed to Seed

ForestPlanet presents an award-winning film about nutrition and sustainable farming practices. Proceeds support global-scale forest restoration projects.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for a global event!

What: FROM SEED TO SEED, an award-winning documentary film by Katharina Stieffenhofer

Where: Anywhere with Internet access

When: Registrants may stream this 87-minute film multiple times during a 60-hour availability window starting 12noon Friday November 4th (Eastern Time US)

Cost: $10US

Why: Each registration plants 50 trees… at least

Registration and more information: https://seedonline.eventbrite.com

FROM SEED TO SEED follows a small-scale organic farming family, as well as a diverse group of Canadian farmers, for a season of challenges and rewards. Terry and Monique pursue their true passion of ecologically sustainable farming practices, and their story of community and resilience takes center stage in this film.

Scientists are working with these farmers using a blend of ancient traditions and cutting edge science to develop improved methods for growing food ecologically and in a changing climate.

This hopeful and award-winning story from Katharina Stieffenhofer provides one perspective on a global social movement towards healthy and regenerative farming practices.

This film is being presented by ForestPlanet, an organization that supports large scale, low cost-per-tree reforestation efforts all over the world. We help plant trees where they bring the most benefit to the region’s soil, habitat, the global environment, and local communities. More information is available at www.forestplanet.org.

