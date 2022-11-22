Submit Release
First editions launched upon the return of Vanidades, Caras, and TV y Novelas's digital magazines in the United States

Sergio Cardenas, CEO of Editorial Televisa, with Alonso García, CEO of W Publishing House, during the Launch of the Magazines in Orlando, FL

Partial view of the launch event in Orlando, FL.

Senator Siplin receives from Alejandro Mele, and Alonso Garcia, W Publishing House's executives, one of the 50 prints of the magazines as a recognition for his commitment and service done in favor of the community of the USA

The publication of four of the most renowned Spanish magazine titles kicked off just before Thanksgiving.

The magazines in digital format are finally back in the USA and are available through a subscription system for the entire public in nuestrokiosco.com”
— Alonso Garcia Puentes
ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As it was announced in September of this year, this month, the publication of four of the most renowned Spanish magazine titles kicked off just before Thanksgiving.

The event took place in the City of Orlando, FL, and counted with the presence of important editorial, business, tourism, and advertising agency executives, along with government and non-profit organization representatives.

W Publishing House ratified its commitment to the Latin community in the US and to the tourism industry in Orlando, city of this editorial’s headquarters. The first edition of the magazines were presented, an international cooperation agreement with Fuerza Migrante Foundation was signed, and a partnership with iTouch Orlando was announced to boost tourism to the region even further. The latter will be signed in December of this year, according to the announcement made by the President of iTouch Orlando, Mr. Scott Matthews.

The magazines in digital format are now available through a subscription system for the entire public and can be purchased directly from various platforms.

During the event, W Publishing House honored the commitment and service done to the community by Luis Martínez, Deputy Manager of Multicultural Affairs and International Relations of the City of Orlando; Senator Gary Siplin, founder of the Professional Opportunities Program for Students, and US veteran Air Force Commander John Maimone, who became part of the editorial staff as Editor of Luxury Cars Content.

Did you know?
For every subscription to any of the magazines available at nuestrokiosco.com (Caras, Vanidades, Cocina Fácil, and TVyNovelas in their digital format) in the United States, W Publishing House will donate a percentage to Fuerza Migrante Foundation scholarship fund, to benefit youth of Latino origin in the US. This was announced by the editorial representing Televisa’s magazines in the States at the launching event in the city of Orlando, Florida.

For more details, videos and pictures of the event, please visit wtmbn.com

