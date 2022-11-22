Royalton // Crash Interstate 89
CASE#: 22B2005313
TROOPER: Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/22/22 @ 6:02 am
TOWN: Hartford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Interstate 89 North mile marker 2.8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and Clear
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/22/2022, the Vermont State Police along with Hartford Police, Hartford Fire, DMV Officers, and VTrans responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North. Initial reports indicated that two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash. The crash scene involved both North and Southbound lanes. I-89 N and S were reduced to one lane of traffic on both sides for a short period of time. Two out of the three motor vehicle operators were transported to Dartmouth Medical Center for minor injuries. A crash/criminal investigation is underway. Anybody who witnessed the crash please call VSP Royalton.